The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - Week of 11/3/2021

I could go on for pages criticizing the placement of utilities, and the lack of thought, bar no expense attitude given to the design and implementation of this building but I will stop here with a dead serious recommendation. Find a small dot.com company in need of a headquarters building. Lease it to them and find lodgings for the town staff in any one of the underutilized second floors of downtown buildings. This would bring young, well paid professionals to town, increasing traffic to the retail that we do have, lease back the council chambers for its minimal use. Tell your council members to put pressure on the town staff to support the local businesses and business owned real estate by assisting them in maximizing the potential of their buildings to have a thriving downtown. There is no chicken or egg dilemma here. In order to support a building like the new town hall the town staff and council should have fixed the existing problems in Ashland and improved the infrastructure as well as assist the businesses in developing their assets and obtaining financing to do so, first.