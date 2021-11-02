The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - Week of 11/3/2021

Reader explains reasons for his vote
Dear Editor:
I want to thank you first for allowing me and others to write about issues of the day and almost always you have printed them in the Local. I am also thankful for the Local's coverage of our community.
There was passed by the Virginia General Assembly in the unnecessarily long Special Session I of 2020 a bill that has to rank among one of the silliest - and dangerous to the public - laws in at least Virginia history.
It was HB 5058. It effectively prohibits the enforcement of certain traffic laws such as defective lighting on vehicles. Now a deputy sheriff cannot legally stop a driver for a bad tail light, or bad brake light, or a number of other defective equipment prohibited by law. The original bill that passed the Virginia General Assembly even prohibited stopping a vehicle for bad headlights! But the governor amended it (Governor Northam should have vetoed it in its entirety) to allow a stop of a vehicle for bad headlights if at night. We should all be thankful!
This bill can affect public safety on the highways. Dangerous vehicles are out and now drivers will have to be more vigilant.
In 2021, a delegate introduced a bill to repeal or substantially alter this silly, dangerous law. It was Del. Scott Wyatt. His bill was defeated in subcommittee. (One of the delegates to vote to repeal this silly law is named Jason Miyares.)
Elections matter. Voting matters, which is why I early voted. This is not the only silly bill voted in by the Democratic majority in Richmond. HB 5055 requires police agencies (thankfully not sheriffs) to have a civilian review board to investigate police misconduct. I favor the idea personally. Police should be accountable. But there was NO requirement for retired or former law enforcement officers who left in good standing to be on that board. A civilian review board can be packed with anti-police activists now.
I do have some concerns about Glenn Youngkin. But I do think he brings a fresh face to politics. I think he has tried so far to be positive in his campaign. So I voted early: Youngkin for Governor, Sears for LG and Miyares of AG in this election as well as Del. Wyatt. Elections count.
Elwood Earl "Sandy" Sanders Jr.
Mechanicsville
Ashland’s Taj Mahal (town hall)
Dear Editor,
For a small town that desperately needs improved sidewalks, street lighting, downtown parking, and buried utilities, whose central business district features an array of underutilized commercial buildings Ashland now has the most expensive, over scaled and arguably poorly designed town hall in the country to house the dozen or so professionals and their staff that have done nothing in 20 years to improve the above. No fiscally responsible business would take on a debt burden like this for such a small staff. Our new town hall at a cost exceeding $8 million with a half million-dollar architects fee promised a “green building” and featured a new council chambers and farmers market area.
The building is hardly green as its structural frame is constructed wholly of steel, a material that can be recycled, but whose energy cost to produce, fabricate and recycle far outweighs the use of wood.
Without getting into the weeds regarding the Virginia Building Code, this structure could have been designed to fully accommodate its program with a wood framed structure.
If the grand two story entry reception area with two story monumental stairway and huge east facing glass gable were eliminated the entire building could have been just one story eliminating the expensive staircase, the masonry elevator shaft and elevator, the huge morning heat gain from the glass gable and the sprinkler system.
No thought, except afterthought, was given to the council chambers acoustics as the shape and height of the room make it an echo chamber where acoustic fixes were applied rather than acoustic design.
Green buildings incorporate north light to reduce lighting costs, the only north light in this building is provided to the council chambers where most meetings are held in the evening.
The HVAC ductwork is concealed throughout in buildouts that have inaccessible flat drywall areas 14 feet in the air that have no way of being cleaned. I can’t imagine the amount of dust that will accumulate over the years.
Outside huge steel planters encircle the building constructed of Corten Steel that naturally rusts to provide a protective surface, unfortunately, they are placed directly adjacent to the concrete sidewalks and are already beginning to stain the walkways. I question why the planters were used in the first place as they are overbearing and expensive and as I watched construction no fewer than five different uses of a $1,000 a day crane was necessary to put them in place. I hope the contractor bore the burden of that cost. Regardless, are the planters a security measure like the steel bollards that surround the Supreme Court? Really, one must ask!
The huge over scaled precast concrete columns, an insensitive response to townsfolk objections to the overall design, I’m guessing, cost about $5,000 each when classic fiberglass columns at 1/10th the cost could have been installed and would have been far more inviting and intimate.
The Architects designed a monument to themselves rather than considering an appropriately scaled building or its users. The lack of proportional scale is obvious; it overwhelms everything around it.
The open monumental reception desk ignored the obvious personalization of space that existed in the old building, it is minimalist in design, whereas its user has personalized the space, as should have been expected, so, now it is cluttered, not minimalist.
The featured farmers market we were promised is….a parking lot! No thought given to its potential use. One must ask, did they run out of money?
There is a “decorative” masonry wall built along Thompson street too high for seating, serving no purpose except for the placement of an electrical meter, another afterthought.
I could go on for pages criticizing the placement of utilities, and the lack of thought, bar no expense attitude given to the design and implementation of this building but I will stop here with a dead serious recommendation. Find a small dot.com company in need of a headquarters building. Lease it to them and find lodgings for the town staff in any one of the underutilized second floors of downtown buildings. This would bring young, well paid professionals to town, increasing traffic to the retail that we do have, lease back the council chambers for its minimal use. Tell your council members to put pressure on the town staff to support the local businesses and business owned real estate by assisting them in maximizing the potential of their buildings to have a thriving downtown. There is no chicken or egg dilemma here. In order to support a building like the new town hall the town staff and council should have fixed the existing problems in Ashland and improved the infrastructure as well as assist the businesses in developing their assets and obtaining financing to do so, first.
Keith Hunter