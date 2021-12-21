The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor - Week of 12/22/21

Reader says parade exclusion was warranted

Dear Editor,

In response to the editorial CONFEDERATE GROUPS ANGRY AT EXCLUSION EFFORTS, objecting to a lack of confederate presence in the Christmas parade, this is certainly a one-sided view of “removing a sense identity through erasing history and culture.” Hanover County has many identities. Have other parts of our history and culture been represented in the parade such as the harsh history of slavery, or the treatment of Native Americans, or inclusion of Hanover citizens who do not feel comfortable witnessing the celebration of the Civil War?

Mr. Bennett writes that there were cheers for the confederate flag bearers, and he did not hear any boos or jeers. I suspect there are others such as I who do not attend events in which confederate flags are displayed because we don’t feel it represents our identity, and if I were there I would not be so rude as to boo or jeer. I just wouldn’t want to attend again. My family has been in Virginia since before the American Revolution, but that does not mean I want to see all our history, including the sad and egregious parts, displayed in a Holiday parade.