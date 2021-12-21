The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor - Week of 12/22/21

Reader says parade exclusion was warranted
Dear Editor,
In response to the editorial CONFEDERATE GROUPS ANGRY AT EXCLUSION EFFORTS, objecting to a lack of confederate presence in the Christmas parade, this is certainly a one-sided view of “removing a sense identity through erasing history and culture.” Hanover County has many identities. Have other parts of our history and culture been represented in the parade such as the harsh history of slavery, or the treatment of Native Americans, or inclusion of Hanover citizens who do not feel comfortable witnessing the celebration of the Civil War?
Mr. Bennett writes that there were cheers for the confederate flag bearers, and he did not hear any boos or jeers. I suspect there are others such as I who do not attend events in which confederate flags are displayed because we don’t feel it represents our identity, and if I were there I would not be so rude as to boo or jeer. I just wouldn’t want to attend again. My family has been in Virginia since before the American Revolution, but that does not mean I want to see all our history, including the sad and egregious parts, displayed in a Holiday parade.
I agree that we can’t change and should not forget any part of our history, but there is a place for that, such as a museum or a reenactment, not in a Christmas parade. Christmas is a celebration of Christ, who taught a lesson of love and inclusion. The Hanover Christmas Parade should reflect that joyful spirit and be welcoming to all, displaying a desire to make our world and our community a bright and inclusive place where all can live and thrive. My respect and gratitude go to the Rotary Club for setting the parade on a course that all can enjoy.
Judith Schlotzhauer
Mechanicsville
Kudos go to Mechanicsville Rotary for parade
Dear Editor,
Three Cheers to the Mechanicsville Rotary Club’s Christmas parade! Kids of all ages were able to celebrate the love and joy of Christmas this year because of the Rotary Club. A big THANK YOU from all of us.
The Rotary Club members work hard all year long to provide support to those in our community who are in need of help. Your donations are put to good use.
A Christmas parade is not the place for pretend soldiers, of a bygone war, to vent their hate. You might look to a real soldier for some real good advice. I’m referring to General Robert E. Lee, who said the sooner we forget about the war the sooner we can have real peace.
Sincerely,
Jim Eppes
Mechanicsville