The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - week of 12/8/2021

Dear Editor,

My son is a transgender student in Hanover County Public Schools.

Last month his school board voted to not adopt policies that would begin to protect transgender students in the schools, thus violating state law and federal law precedent.

Several school board members implied that they voted the way they did because they felt most of their constituents were against the policies. One member stopped himself just short of saying “all” his constituents were against the policies. But this is not true. I believe these members suffer from confirmation bias, only noticing the opinions in the community that confirm their own limited view.

A sizable and motivated group of concerned Hanover citizens who care about the equitable treatment of transgender students have organized to communicate their concern to the school board. We have collected over 200 signatures from registered voters in Hanover County from all magisterial districts. This week over 500 postcards denouncing the school board’s recent vote will be arriving at the desks of Hanover County’s school board members, widely representing constituents from all seven magisterial districts.