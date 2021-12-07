The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - week of 12/8/2021

Gold cards available for seniors looking to get involved
Dear Editor;
If you happen to be age 55 or older, you can have a Hanover County School Gold Card by applying at a high school near you.
This will let you attend regular extracurricular events, sporting and others, for no admission cost. It will not, however admit you at no cost to tournaments after the regular season or events sponsored by clubs and/or parent groups.
There were a couple of determined senior citizens at a drama club event who stormed off to call the Hanover School Board to protest the admission charge of $10.00. This was after it was explained clearly and politely that this was a club event and that all of the costs incurred were paid through admissions and program ads.
The privileges of advanced age should not be accompanied by a heightened sense of entitlement arrogance.
It did not assist these grandparents in their quest to view their relative or friend that evening now did it?
Marshall Johnson
Mechanicsville
Mom says school board is violating rights of trans student
Dear Editor,
My son is a transgender student in Hanover County Public Schools.
Last month his school board voted to not adopt policies that would begin to protect transgender students in the schools, thus violating state law and federal law precedent.
Several school board members implied that they voted the way they did because they felt most of their constituents were against the policies. One member stopped himself just short of saying “all” his constituents were against the policies. But this is not true. I believe these members suffer from confirmation bias, only noticing the opinions in the community that confirm their own limited view.
A sizable and motivated group of concerned Hanover citizens who care about the equitable treatment of transgender students have organized to communicate their concern to the school board. We have collected over 200 signatures from registered voters in Hanover County from all magisterial districts. This week over 500 postcards denouncing the school board’s recent vote will be arriving at the desks of Hanover County’s school board members, widely representing constituents from all seven magisterial districts.
When my son came out as transgender in his school years ago, as confused as we were as parents, our Hanover County community rallied behind our son and us with support. Neighbors, friends, and even school personnel offered their support. We lost only one friend during that time. That’s the Hanover County I believe in. I believe that MOST voting citizens of Hanover, when they personally know a transgender child, would support that child and would support policies that make their days at school positive.
Finally, Hanover citizens and school board members cannot accurately say that they want to “protect all kids” when they don’t acknowledge that trans kids are the most vulnerable kids. And certainly not when they are willing to allow their school district to lose millions of dollars, in an avoidable legal battle they will surely lose.
Kelly Merrill
Ashland District
Confederate groups angry at exclusion effort
Dear Editor;
It is a well-known Marxist theory that, to paraphrase, “The easiest way to subdue a people is to remove its sense of identity through erasing it’s history and culture.” This year’s Mechanicsville Christmas Parade was conspicuously missing some long-time participants. It seems the leadership of the Mechanicsville Rotary Club has decided to support the socialist woke agenda of attempting to erase this community’s sense of identity. Earlier this year, it was announced that there would be no displays of “Confederate Imagery” at the upcoming parade.
There are currently four Sons of Confederate Veterans Camps in Hanover County, with well over 100 collective members. These camps have participated in the parade since its infancy. The Edmund Ruffin Fire Eaters Camp, with the assistance of a non-SCV organization, The Virginia Flaggers, have passed out small Confederate stick flags to those along the parade route. Another SCV participant was the Capt. Willian Latane Camp. Along the route, this camp would occasionally pause and fire a riffle volley. As recently as 2018, the Hanover Dragoons Camp was named ‘Best Non-commercial Float’. I have personally participated in the Brig. Gen. W. C. Wickham Camp color guard for over 10 years.
As my camp is generally the last SCV entry in the parade, I have made some observations over the years. Confederate flags have been joyfully waved by both children and adults alike. After a Latane volley is heard, the roars from onlookers always immediately follow. Clearly, by awarding the Dragoons with ‘Best Float’, the parade’s judges have also enjoyed the SCV entries. In my participation in the parade, I have NEVER heard a jeer or negative comment. Quite the opposite, we have always been received with cheers and shouts of affirmation.
Since the founding of our country, Hanover County has long been a bastion of conservative values, proud of its past. This has been evidenced by the community’s (not the School Board’s) overwhelming objection to the schools’ name changes and its rebuke of the push to include CRT, mask mandates, and those identifying as transgender to enter the wrong bath/locker rooms in the county’s schools.
You have organizations who have, for decades, displayed Confederate images much to the delight of parade goers. The questions for the ‘leadership’ of the Mechanicsville Rotary are: How can you justify this decision? Why would you shun the much-anticipated involvement of Confederate heritage organizations to support the woke agenda? Do you really think organizations from outside of this community pushing this socialism, like BLM and Antifa, are going to support you financially?
Good luck with the latter! I can tell you, with a degree of certainty, that I know of one local business who will no longer contribute to the Rotary as long as it continues to hold a Marxist position contrary to that of the community it purports to be a leader of. I hope others in this community will take due notice of this decision. I look forward to a response.
Andrew Bennett Morehead
Commander, Brig. Gen. W. C. Wickham Camp 2250
Sons of Confederate Veterans
Old Church