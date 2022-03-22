The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor - Week of 2/23/2022

Reader condemns Putin’s leadership

Dear Editor,

Perhaps the most valuable lesson derived from the pandemic is that events anywhere in the world, no matter how remote, can impact all of us.

While most Americans aspire for a just world void of oppression and violence, evil exists and manifests its demonic presence quite often, sometimes on a massive scale.

Masked under a smokescreen of lies, witness Communist Vladmir Putin, who ordered Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a self-serving agenda of death and destruction motivated by greed and a lust for power, reminding us of other malevolent despots in world history.

If Russia can freely subjugate Ukraine, with repressive China standing on the sideline coveting Taiwan, what is next?

Putin’s aggressive affront to social justice demands that Americans unite with protesters throughout the world in actively condemning and resisting him, while advocating any and all national and international actions taken to isolate Russia and pressure its leader.

Even the staunchest of President Joe Biden’s critics must support every punitive economic sanction aimed at strangling Russia economically; any hardship endured in America pales in comparison to that in Ukraine; and hopefully, this situation will force Biden to recognize the folly of impeding domestic energy production.

As for Putin’s retaliatory threats, he must be treated like the schoolyard thug he is. Rather than standing-down and empowering him, we must increase retaliatory coercion and force Russia to depose him, withdraw its forces and make restitution for the lives and property it has destroyed.

Daniel Corso