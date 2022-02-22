 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - week of 2/23/22

  • 0
Local Letters

Reader replies to recent school book banning discussion

Dear Editor,

I am responding to Hanover Board of Supervisor Michael Herzberg’s targeting to ban the book “A Place Inside of Me. A Poem to Heal the Heart.’ In life there are teachable moments and this is one of them.

It is book about feelings we all experience in life, young and old, and have inside us. The feelings are listed in this order joy, sorrow, fear, anger, hunger, pride, peace, compassion, hope, love of all people and lastly love yourself. How is this bad?

Any child feeling the sorrow and anger will see they can come through these feelings to a more positive outlook. This can help avoid the anger building up inside and may save a life of oneself and others. It is where discussions are made and solutions can follow. Children mental health crisis is on the rise because the turmoil of events we are in now. This book can help with a piece of it.

People are also reading…

There are multiple great sources of information on how to talk to your kids about race.

I welcome an open in person dialogue with both Michael Herzberg and Sheriff Hines together on this matter.

Concerned Citizen

Dottie Walsh

Ashland, VA

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ginger JENNINGS,

Ginger JENNINGS,

JENNINGS, Ginger Paige, age 49, passed away peacefully in her home in Mechanicsville, Va. on February 9, 2022. Ginger was a 1991 graduate of L…

Shawn ANSON

Shawn ANSON

ANSON, Shawn Michael, 27, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Shelly and Robert Anson; …

Jack LONG

Jack LONG

LONG, Jack Norman, 83, of Mechanicsville, Va., enjoyed a glorious heavenly reunion with his son, Greg Adams; his aunt and uncle who raised him…

James ALEXANDER Jr.

James ALEXANDER Jr.

ALEXANDER, James "Jimmy" Jr., 59, of Aylett, Va., peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home, February 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by …

Cycelia Ann NESTER

Cycelia Ann NESTER

NESTER, Cycelia "Cindy" Ann, 65, of Mechanicsville, passed away on February 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nanc…

Gail Yates PORCH

Gail Yates PORCH

PORCH, Gail Yates, 68, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, January 31, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ja…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News