The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - week of 2/23/22

Reader replies to recent school book banning discussion

Dear Editor,

I am responding to Hanover Board of Supervisor Michael Herzberg’s targeting to ban the book “A Place Inside of Me. A Poem to Heal the Heart.’ In life there are teachable moments and this is one of them.

It is book about feelings we all experience in life, young and old, and have inside us. The feelings are listed in this order joy, sorrow, fear, anger, hunger, pride, peace, compassion, hope, love of all people and lastly love yourself. How is this bad?

Any child feeling the sorrow and anger will see they can come through these feelings to a more positive outlook. This can help avoid the anger building up inside and may save a life of oneself and others. It is where discussions are made and solutions can follow. Children mental health crisis is on the rise because the turmoil of events we are in now. This book can help with a piece of it.

There are multiple great sources of information on how to talk to your kids about race.

I welcome an open in person dialogue with both Michael Herzberg and Sheriff Hines together on this matter.

Concerned Citizen

Dottie Walsh