The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - week of 5/11/22

Reader offers recommendation for school board seat

The notice for the open Mechanicsville District School Board seat is probably the most important notice from a previous edition of The Local. It is a clarion call to those willing to serve the most important constituents of any community: the students.

Service on the school board offers the opportunity to exert a positive influence on the trajectory of many lives – now and well into the future. I am a product of the Hanover School system and acknowledge my great debt to those administrators and teachers. They did more than teach – they inspired. Thank you one and all!

There are nine individuals who have indicated their interest in serving the Mechanicsville District on the Hanover County School Board for the four-year term beginning July 1. Hanover County is blessed to have such people willing to assume that mantle of responsibility and serve in such a challenging capacity. Hanover County residents have a right to have the best and the brightest serve on the school board. The success of each student affects every one of us.

Whether you have family members being tutored in the county’s school system or not, you are a stakeholder in the success and excellence of our school system. A community is judged by many metrics, and one of the most important is the effectiveness of its education system. The importance of a good education and having good schools cannot be overstated. People gravitate to communities having excellent school systems. This appeal is reflected in stable property values and desirable, vibrant communities.

For those who may not be aware just how important the Hanover County school system is, consider this: the school budget accounts for about 37% of the total Hanover County budget! These funds are an investment in our future and our children.

It is imperative that board leadership be composed of individuals of diverse backgrounds and expertise. A candidate seeking to serve on the school board needs to have the wisdom, business experience, financial background and the vision to guide the school board through the future.

Hanover County has a unique opportunity to capitalize on the availability of a community leader who meets these requirements and who is motivated to serve. Candidate John Redd is aware of the challenges of serving our community as a school board member. He has served on the school board, representing the Cold Harbor District from 1980 through 1984.

He has the background and business skills and experience that is necessary for this position of immense responsibility. Mr. Redd holds an accounting degree from East Carolina University and a master’s degree in Taxation from VCU. He has been a CPA in public practice since 1973. In 1984, Mr. Redd started a CPA firm in Mechanicsville and has operated a profitable CPA business in the community from that time.

His social and business contacts afford him the opportunity to be in touch with many members of the community. As a result, Mr. Redd is in tune with community concerns and community sentiment. This, along with his expansive expertise, should be of immeasurable value to the school board and the community at large.

A leader’s position in the community should reflect his involvement in and his commitment to that community. A number of years ago, Mr. Redd served for two terms as president of Mechanicsville Businessmen's Association. He is a life-long Hanover County resident and a graduate of Lee-Davis High School.

I’d also proffer that family should be an integral part of leadership credentials. Family commitment to education and to service to the community is evidenced in his wife, Terry’s, prior service as a teacher in the Hanover school system. He has the unique opportunity to receive the counsel of a former teacher on issues confronting the school board. I’ll call this arrangement “Team Redd.”

Redd is that individual who is well qualified to serve our students, to guide the trajectory of the school board and to facilitate and ensure the continuing excellence of the Hanover School system.

I urge those who support Mr. Redd to reach out to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors and to Mechanicsville District Supervisor Peterson indicating your support of Mr. Redd. Supervisor Peterson (email address: wcpeterson@hanovercounty.gov) will be reviewing the candidate’s qualifications and it will be his recommendation of the most qualified candidate to the full board.

Share your recommendation of Mr. Redd to serve as the Mechanicsville representative on the Hanover County School Board for the next four years. Our community deserves the best!

Charles D. Waddell