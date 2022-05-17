The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - week of 5/18/2022

Parent wants to protect ‘the kids beneath the politics’

Dear Editor,

Who gets the final say over whether kindergartners receive LGBT lessons and whether transgenderism advocacy should be incorporated into everyday school life? Those are the kind of questions rocking a lot of public schools nationwide—including my own school district in Hanover County, Virginia.

Beneath all the headlines and political debates, though, there’s a lot of us everyday parents and kids who feel lost in the shuffle and who fear that too many people are forgetting that these controversial policies actually do hit us right where we live.

Take my oldest daughter for instance: For the first time, she’ll be entering a public high school—my alma mater in the Hanover area—with a history of more than 10 years in a poverty-stricken orphanage in a developing country. We were overjoyed when, through an adoption process, we became her forever family. We’re so proud of how she has overcome countless obstacles after arriving in America with almost no knowledge of English, no formal schooling and no prior understanding of family life and culture in our nation. She’s already lived through plenty of trauma, and we are working hard to minimize further unnecessary, or premature, pain and stress.

That’s why, as we prepare to launch her into her freshman year at the local high school, I can’t help thinking about, among other things, her safety and her privacy rights in multi-use areas like bathrooms, locker rooms or overnight sleeping quarters on field trips. And that’s why, when as a mom I speak about protecting children’s hearts, minds and bodies at the school board meeting, it’s not just a slogan — it’s a reality in our lives.

Let’s not forget the reality or the real needs of the children beneath the narratives often pushed by those politicizing these issues. For instance, we all saw the “Don’t Say Gay” headlines used to disparage the recently passed parental rights law in Florida. But nowhere in that law was there any mention of banning the word “gay.” What was in the law was a restriction on adult teachers promoting sexually graphic material to kids as young as kindergarten through the third grade.

We hear a lot about protecting kids from bullying—and I agree that’s vital—but should we not be equally concerned about protecting kids from desensitization and exploitation in this hypersexualized culture that victimizes thousands of children a year?

Like what’s happening in Florida, we’ve been hearing a lot of emotional accusations right here in Hanover County about how our school board is hiring “hate groups” and targeting sexual minority students. But once again, all you have to do is look at the facts:

The Hanover County School Board (HCSB) voted against rubber stamping a Richmond-based policy in its entirety that, among other things, instructed school officials to deceive or hide key information from parents. Instead, the board adopted segments of the policy to help kids struggling with gender by emphasizing parental involvement.

Furthermore, the HCSB already has comprehensive policies prohibiting discrimination and harassment against LGBT students, and our schools have made accommodations for the transgender students in bathrooms on a case-by-case basis in a way that does not create sweeping violations of parental rights and young girls’ privacy.

Even so, the ACLU of Virginia filed a lawsuit against our school board to try to force it to adopt more radical measures and followed that up with additional legal threats in January. Our school board then sought an independent review from a nationally-known and respected parental-rights legal group, the Alliance Defending Freedom, which will provide that review at no cost to our school district.

And for that our board was accused of hiring a “hate group” and targeting kids. But the truth is, the ACLU brought a legal hammer against our board, and now it has launched an intimidation campaign to cancel out any other legal perspective. Why does it think it should be the only one allowed at the table?

The bottom line is, the majority of families in Hanover County are thankful for the board’s balanced approach. All — not just a few — tax-paying parents in Hanover County have the right to be represented. We do live in America after all – the home of the free and the brave. And bravery is something we all need a little more of these days—for the sake of the kids hidden beneath the politics.

Terra Lawrence

mother of four