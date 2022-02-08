The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor - week of Feb. 9, 2022

Reader urges residents not to fear pandemic

Dear Editor,

An excerpt from Franklin D. Roosevelt’s inaugural address on March 4, 1933 states “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself—nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.” Such is the case today. Through the CDC, the news media and Doctor Runt (Anthony Fauci), they have managed to implant fear into a large number of our fellow Americans and divide our nation. The CDC says to get your shots and booster and wear a mask, but people are still getting COVID and dying even though they did as they were told. Just like people that take the flu or pneumonia shots, there are still some who get the flu and pneumonia and sadly some die.

In the word of God there are 365 verses that tell us not to fear. The wordage may be different but the meaning is the same. If we are told not to fear that many times it must be important. O ye of little faith!

R. E. Acors

Mechanicsville, VA

Reader calls for rejection of ARL landfill application

Dear Editor,

On March 22, 2017, Wilma Jackson, a resident of the Brown Grove community, stepped to the podium at a Board of Supervisors meeting and testified in opposition to a proposal of Ashcake Rd. Landfill, Inc. (ARL). ARL proposed to expand its operations by adding 96.8 acres as a borrow area for the extraction of fill dirt, stone, sand and gravel.

In 1987, the Board had approved a borrow area on adjacent ARL parcels. In 1992, that area was authorized for a construction debris landfill. In 2015, the maximum landfill height was increased from 40 to 80 feet.

Ms. Jackson stated her “intuition” and concern that the new borrow area would become another 80 foot high construction landfill. In rebuttal, Scott Courtney, representing ARL and its manager Nick Moore, stated that what had happened on the adjacent land would not happen on the 96.8 acres. ARL denied any intention to convert the new borrow area into a second landfill and discussed only the existing construction landfill and its phased development.

At the meeting, Supervisor Peterson questioned whether the area would be restored when it was no longer needed for borrow. County staff told the Board that a reclamation plan would be part of the state permits.

ARL certainly benefited from the new borrow area. 280,000 cubic yards of fill dirt was required for the Atlee Rd. flyover project and Mike Flagg, the county Director of Public Works, gave that reason to the Planning Commission in support of ARL’s borrow application. He also opined that ARL was “true to their word,” a deal with the company today was the same deal you had before.

Fast forward to this year. On Jan. 4, ARL proposed a second construction debris landfill on 60 of the 96.8 acres of borrow land. Apparently the development community needs a construction debris landfill, and ARL is now only too happy to oblige. Borrow area “reclamation” has been cruelly transformed into a proposal for another 80 foot high construction debris landfill. This will occur near the Pentagon size, 62 foot high Wegmans Distribution Center under construction on Ashcake Road.

ARL has no corporate integrity. Never once did ARL represent or suggest that a second construction debris landfill would be proposed for the borrow area. Converting a borrow area into a construction debris landfill would not happen with the new borrow area, and ARL denied any plans to do so. ARL publicly provided these commitments in open meeting to the Board of Supervisors, the Brown Grove community and Ms. Jackson.

ARL must be held to its word. Its application is nothing more than a stark repudiation of its 2017 representations and assurances. Granting it would reward broken promises in a fraudulent and deceitful application.

The development community needs to find another construction debris landfill. The Brown Grove area and ARL’s 96.8 acre parcel should be off-limits. The Jan. 4 application must be denied.

Bob Nelson