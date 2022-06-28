The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor - week of June 29, 2022

Reader says citizens can guide future land use

Dear Editor:

One of the more important responsibilities of your Hanover Board of Supervisors is deciding land use cases. They represent the future face of the community – potential new businesses, new planned communities, new commercial development, and yes, potentially more traffic.

Each land use case is unique. Each rezoning application has its challenges and conditions and these require detailed study and analysis by a number of experts in various fields.

Every land use case brought before the county undergoes a review by a number of departments in and outside of the county. Experts in various disciplines review an application for compliance to zoning requirements and other related requirements.

The suitability of a rezoning application is assessed against how it adheres to the recommendations of Hanover’s Comprehensive Plan, the Zoning Ordinance and, if applicable, a traffic impact study is performed. The board’s land use decisions are guided by the Comprehensive Plan and by the Zoning Ordinance. The board cannot ignore these governing documents in their determination of a rezoning application’s suitability.

One recent case heard by the board involved a rezoning application filed for a convenience store proposed at the intersection of Creighton and Cold Harbor roads. This case presented several challenges, including an inadequate sight distance for traffic travelling south bound on Creighton Road and the Comprehensive Plan’s requirement of a buffer between business and residential properties.

The proposed entrance on Creighton Road necessitated three traffic engineering reviews and a variety of analyses and recommendations. The conclusions and recommendations were somewhat baffling and possibly open to interpretation and applicability.

I harbored concerns about the traffic impact on southbound Creighton Road that the proposed entrance on Creighton would impose. These concerns caused me to reach out to the Cold Harbor Supervisor Michael Herzberg as the case was in his district.

During a discussion with Herzberg, he advised me that he, too, had concerns about the conclusions of the traffic studies. He proposed that we drive the road in separate vehicles to investigate if there was adequate visibility to southbound traffic approaching the entrance on Creighton. After making several runs, Herzberg advised that he felt that the proposed entrance on Creighton Road presented a potentially dangerous condition.

Herzberg further advised that he was reserving judgement on the suitability of the rezoning application until all facts were presented at the public hearing and he had the opportunity to query the traffic engineers and county staff and hopefully receive clarification on a number of concerns.

During the public hearing, Herzberg conducted an in-depth questioning of the traffic engineering studies. He questioned the stopping sight distance for south bound Creighton Road drivers to safely travel the road during peak periods and said the traffic study’s projected traffic count during peak hours on the road reinforced his concerns.

After a masterful presentation on the merits of the proposed rezoning by the applicant’s attorney, Mr. Jeffrey Geiger, and independent traffic engineers, Herzberg moved to deny the application citing his concerns with the traffic.

In the discussion following, Supervisors Davis and Kelly-Wiecek pointed out that the proposed development did not completely fit onto property zoned for business. The project would need to acquire an adjacent parcel zoned residential to satisfy all of the requirements for the rezoning. A requirement in the county’s Comprehensive Plan recommends a buffer between residential and business development. This application sought to have that buffer rezoned from residential to business. This constituted a valid reason for denial of the rezoning application.

Often citizens opposed to a rezoning will offer reasons like “the proposed store would bring more crime,” “we don’t need another convenience store at that corner” or “we like our neighborhood the way it is.” The reality is that those are not legally defensible reasons for denial of a rezoning application.

Supervisors review the entire rezoning application, often comprising several hundred pages and requiring hours of study. They consider recommendations of the planning staff, the planning commission, traffic engineers and potentially every county department. Supervisors meet with interested citizens to hear citizen comments opposing or supporting an application for rezoning.

Land use decisions are not “done deals” and are challenging. The supervisors’ decisions are constrained and guided by our governing documents. Their decisions to allow or deny a rezoning must be founded in legally defensible logic and established requirements defined in the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Ordinance.

In the coming months, fellow citizens, you have the opportunity to guide future land use in Hanover. The county is conducting a tune-up of its Comprehensive Plan. For more information, visit: https://www.envisionhanover.com/

Speak to your supervisor and to your planning commissioner and share your vision with them. Hanover’s future will be shaped by you!

Charlie Waddell

Henry District

Readers oppose Hickory Grove development proposal

Dear Editor,

Is anyone in County government listening to the citizens?

It is hard to think so after the Hanover County Planning Commission’s June 16 public hearing on two applications for the revived Hickory Grove proposal.

Hickory Hill, II LLC is asking for a comprehensive plan amendment to change land use to Commercial, Suburban General and Suburban High to make way for its proposed 52-acre development at the intersection of Route 54 and Providence Church Road. The companion rezoning features 203 townhomes on 43 acres and three speculative commercial pad sites on 9 acres fronting on Route 54.

Eleven citizens offered credible opposition to the mammoth Hickory Grove development. Two spoke in favor. Opposition centered on higher traffic volume, loss of rural character, housing density and leapfrogging commercial development from the interstate corridor.

The comprehensive plan amendment was approved on a 6-1 vote, Ashland District Commissioner Alan Abbott dissenting.

This Hickory Grove proposal, in short, is the wrong development in the wrong place. Citizens have said they favor growth management, gentler suburban-rural transitions, better development design standards, green/open space and rural character.

Nothing offered by the applicant in this Hickory Grove public hearing captured any of these characteristics.

It is disconcerting that the county is considering these applications before the Comprehensive Plan update is complete. A thoughtful, comprehensive planning process engaging all stakeholders should be the priority.

The optics are grim. The county seems to be serving a narrow interest to the detriment of the broader good.

Members of Coalition for Hanover’s Future

Pattie Bland

Ellison Burley

Caroline Cooke

Ann Martin

Bob Nelson

Russ Pond

Lynn Wingfield