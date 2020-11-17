The Mechanicsville local Letters to the Editor- Week of 11/18/20

Type 1 Diabetes and what people don’t see about it

(The following letter to the editor was submitted by Tara Gray, the mother of a child with Type 1 Diabetes. November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, which prompted Gray to write the following.)

Type 1 Diabetes -- what you don’t see:

What you don’t see is when our child has had enough of the illness and we hold them while they cry and we cry with them. What you don’t see is the disappointment when we have to tell our child “No, you can’t sleep over at your friend’s house.”

What you don’t see is the fact that you have to say “No” a lot.

What you don’t see is the opposite of what you’re told “Let them live a normal life.” Whose normal – yours or mine?

What you don’t see is the relief when all the prescriptions are filled and you have everything you need at home to care for and keep your child alive.

What you don’t see is trying to teach your child about their illness and their body preparing them to be independent one day but secretly not ever wanting them to live alone!