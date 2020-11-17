The Mechanicsville local Letters to the Editor- Week of 11/18/20

Type 1 Diabetes and what people don’t see about it
(The following letter to the editor was submitted by Tara Gray, the mother of a child with Type 1 Diabetes. November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, which prompted Gray to write the following.)
Type 1 Diabetes -- what you don’t see:
What you don’t see is when our child has had enough of the illness and we hold them while they cry and we cry with them. What you don’t see is the disappointment when we have to tell our child “No, you can’t sleep over at your friend’s house.”
What you don’t see is the fact that you have to say “No” a lot.
What you don’t see is the opposite of what you’re told “Let them live a normal life.” Whose normal – yours or mine?
What you don’t see is the relief when all the prescriptions are filled and you have everything you need at home to care for and keep your child alive.
What you don’t see is trying to teach your child about their illness and their body preparing them to be independent one day but secretly not ever wanting them to live alone!
What you don’t see is a stressed worried parent trying to appear as though you’re not!
What you don’t see is the parent that got up the next morning after staying up late researching Type 1.
What you don’t see is trying to live every day to the fullest without thinking too far in the future.
What you don’t see is admiration from the parent to the child. You want to be their strength, but really you are in awe of their strength!
What you don’t see is a grateful parent in the morning that the night went well and you get one more day with them!
I love you, Cassie.