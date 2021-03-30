The Mechanicsville Local letters to the editor: Week of 03/31/21

Response to point in perilous water letter to editor

Re: “America navigating in perilous water”.

We had the solution to those problems in office for the last four years, but the majority of Americans didn’t like being ruled by an insecure dictator.

Ted Mentz

Old Church

Resident claims Democrats are destroying land

I miss President Trump. He would not have our National Guard out in all kinds of weather and sleeping in car garages, eating food that is going bad. Several have gotten sick from it. Is this how you treat our people of America?

As I see Joe Biden and John Kerry on TV telling people on the pipeline to get another job. I would like for them to get another job for they are not doing a good job for America. They and the Democratic Party are destroying our beautiful land.

I would like to hear from Biden’s doctor if he has one. There is definitely something wrong with him. That man needs his wife sitting next to him while speaking. How big a role is Mrs. Biden playing in this game of his?