The Mechanicsville Local letters to the editor: Week of 1/20/21

Solar power facility prompts concern in Montpelier area
(Editor’s note: The following was submitted to “Dear Hanover County Board of Supervisors”:)
The purpose of this email is to update you regarding the status of my concerns regarding the proposed solar power generating facility in Montpelier -- CUP2020-00017. My earlier email is copied below.
Last Thursday, EDF Renewables conducted a video conference to go over the planned solar facility and answer questions from the local residents.
The information conveyed by EDF did not address the main concerns of local residents and did not change anyone’s opinion that this industrial facility should not be constructed at the proposed site. The two main concerns still exist:
1. The Hanover County Comprehensive Plan (“Plan”) does not address the construction of solar (industrial) facilities. Before any large scale solar facility is approved, the county needs to evaluate on a generic basis where these facilities should be built and what special requirements need to be imposed. The plan also should make it clear that appropriate zoning changes must be approved as part of the project approval process. These facilities should not be built on land zoned A1 using a condition use permit process.
2. The proposed facility, which includes 15,600 solar modules connected to inverters and transformers, should not be built at this Montpelier location, which is surrounded by single family homes. There are no commercial or industrial sites anywhere near the proposed location. The county’s General Land Use Plan describes the goal of maintaining the independent but harmonious balance between the suburban and rural areas of the county. This is achieved by directing higher residential densities and more intensive non-residential uses to the designated Suburban Service Area (SSA) while encouraging uses intended to maintain the character and agricultural integrity into the rural area. Constructing this facility at the Montpelier site is not consistent with this goal.
I also want to thank Sue Dibble for meeting with local residents at the proposed site to discuss the project.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Thomas Hicks
Montpelier
Trump has had three strikes, now he is out
Strike three and you are out.
President Donald Trump has had his three strikes and many more in his attempt for four more years as acting President of the USA, including:
1) Failure to eliminate Joe Biden from running for President.
2) Failure to admit that COVID was more than a hoax.
3) Failure to pull off a coup d’état.
Trump is as Trump does, and, unlike on the golf course where I understand he is apt to take less strikes than he gets, has taken more than his share of strikes at life.
I am guessing a failure at business is the reason he ran for President in the first place, and someone close to him was smart enough to figure being President with pardoning power would protect him and others from being prosecuted for all his and their past shady business deals.
Money is not the final scale of being a good, smart of successful businessperson. If that were the case, we would have to add Pablo Escobar, the drug lord, who was reportedly worth $30 billion in 1993, to the list.
At any rate, Trump finally struck out with another failure in his attempt at a coup d’état.
I keep hearing about 74 million Trump followers, which I refuse to believe.
I am thinking maybe 73,900,000 are decent registered Republicans, and the balance being his destructive followers consisting of about 99,700 (2,000 in each state), with an additional 300 intimidated deteriorating Republican senators, governors, etc.
The coup d’état on Jan. 6 was not the work of or approved by the entire Republican Party.
The quote “Free at Last, Free at Last, Thank, God Almighty, Free at Last” should mean a lot more now that we were, as the saying goes, “inches away from a dictatorship.”
I have in the past always voted Republican except this time.
Trump made my choice easy shortly after he too office with, “My way or the highway attitude”.
Maybe you are one of the 150+ million who have heard Trump say, “Biden is going to destroy the economy and the world,” and you may be one of the believers.
If you are a believer and with the election over and Trump sure to be gone soon, you may be depressed, drinking more and thinking there is nothing more to live for.
Here is how I intend to handle it – if it proves to be true.
I will simply continue to do what I have done since 1953 through every good or bad President.
Keep working, make money, and survive.
It worked for me without ever a personal contact from or to the President.
One success Trump will surely be remembered for is Destroying the Republican Party for Years!
Ted Mentz
Old Church
Mechanicsville
Thanks for help in publicizing Fill-the-Van
Just a note to thank you so much for helping us out with publicizing the “Fill-the-Van” event at New Hanover Presbyterian Church in mid-December. The van, plus a car or two, were filled completely and there was great rejoicing by the givers and the International Rescue Organization/Re-Establish Richmond groups.
Some folks mentioned seeing the article in The Mechanicsville Local so you certainly were a force for good!
With all good wishes for the New Year. Thank you again.
Janice Reagan
New Hanover
Presbyterian Church