The Mechanicsville Local letters to the editor: Week of 1/20/21

Solar power facility prompts concern in Montpelier area

(Editor’s note: The following was submitted to “Dear Hanover County Board of Supervisors”:)

The purpose of this email is to update you regarding the status of my concerns regarding the proposed solar power generating facility in Montpelier -- CUP2020-00017. My earlier email is copied below.

Last Thursday, EDF Renewables conducted a video conference to go over the planned solar facility and answer questions from the local residents.

The information conveyed by EDF did not address the main concerns of local residents and did not change anyone’s opinion that this industrial facility should not be constructed at the proposed site. The two main concerns still exist:

1. The Hanover County Comprehensive Plan (“Plan”) does not address the construction of solar (industrial) facilities. Before any large scale solar facility is approved, the county needs to evaluate on a generic basis where these facilities should be built and what special requirements need to be imposed. The plan also should make it clear that appropriate zoning changes must be approved as part of the project approval process. These facilities should not be built on land zoned A1 using a condition use permit process.