The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 1/27/21

Hope for end to Trump’s bitter bipartisanship
The state of modern American politics inside the Beltway is spiraling uncontrollably in the abyss of partisanship, with little to no regard for the health of the nation. Self-righteousness now dominates, leaving civil discourse, logic and respect for the views of others in the rearview mirror.
The discordant rhetoric from executive and legislative branch officials over the last decade has been shameful, and it instigated multiple lawless protests.
The latest was the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol by conservative activists that left bodies in its wake. Donald Trump’s allegation that corruption caused him to lose the presidential election rallied incensed supporters who believed their votes had been invalidated.
America’s 43rd President George W. Bush held Trump accountable and decried the activists: “I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement…” Likewise, Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California; Ted Cruz, R-Texas; and other GOP notables rightly disparaged the incident. A number of Republican congressmen joined Democrats who called for Trump’s resignation, and the former president is the subject of an impeachment process.
Paving the way for the outrageous Capitol incident was the aftershock from Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin’s brutal murder of George Floyd last summer. Driven by the perception that racism is standard operating procedure in America and in law enforcement, liberal militants looted, destroyed property and attacked police officers from coast to coast. Instead of denouncing and resisting the criminal behavior, sympathetic political leaders either enabled the anarchy or remained silent.
Peaceful protests to correct wrongdoings are both appropriate and necessary for America or any society to improve, but lawlessness is unacceptable here as is progressivism aimed at anything less than predictable, positive outcomes.
Regrettably, many politicians have lost any sense of morality, promoting personal agendas instead of America’s, a betrayal of their sworn duty.
Some preach unity yet focus much attention on identity – race, skin pigment, sexual orientation, culture, economic status – any human characteristic that tends to divide us.
While denouncing malevolence, they undermine the nation’s foundation and its primary force against evil, mankind’s Creator, by removing Him from our public institutions. They forget that slavery and the oppression that ensued after its abolition ultimately yielded to America’s Constitutional values and the influence of the faith that has thrived over 2,000 years, Christianity.
America cannot guarantee that evil is nonexistent in 330+ million people, only that the nation is committed to protect the rights of anyone victimized by it. Moreover, isolated transgressions enacted by purveyors of evil do not make America or those who uphold its laws systemically malicious.
When thousands of National Guardsmen assembled to secure Joe Biden’s inauguration, at least one person in this nation under God prayed it would be peaceful and that politicians will end the partisan bitterness that marked Donald Trump’s term in office. If not, the nation may suffer more self-inflicted wounds.
Daniel Corso
Mechanicsville