The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of 1/27/21

Paving the way for the outrageous Capitol incident was the aftershock from Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin’s brutal murder of George Floyd last summer. Driven by the perception that racism is standard operating procedure in America and in law enforcement, liberal militants looted, destroyed property and attacked police officers from coast to coast. Instead of denouncing and resisting the criminal behavior, sympathetic political leaders either enabled the anarchy or remained silent.

Peaceful protests to correct wrongdoings are both appropriate and necessary for America or any society to improve, but lawlessness is unacceptable here as is progressivism aimed at anything less than predictable, positive outcomes.

Regrettably, many politicians have lost any sense of morality, promoting personal agendas instead of America’s, a betrayal of their sworn duty.

Some preach unity yet focus much attention on identity – race, skin pigment, sexual orientation, culture, economic status – any human characteristic that tends to divide us.