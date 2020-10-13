The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 10/14/20

President’s successes not uncommon

Chuck Williamson’s letter to the editor Sept. 30, 2020: “Eyes open to successes”. I see nothing different in this list of your Trump successes that have not been in every presidents list of successes at election time for the last 150 years. These are just trivial things that come and go. Just like the weather and next week the numbers will be different.

Mother Nature has more effect on the economy than any president has ever had. Who can put more people to work than Mother Nature? Fires, floods, tornados, hurricanes, earthquakes -- everything of destruction adds millions of jobs and billions of dollars into the economy every year. If you happen to be president in a disastrous year your numbers will look good.

Whenever you take the bait and spend too much time looking at what they want you to see, you miss out on what they do not want you to see. Edgar Allen Poe said, “Believe nothing you hear and only one half of what you see”.