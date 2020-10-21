The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 10/21/20

Did police agencies OK militia inclusion?
I recently read your militia story in the Oct. 7 issue of The Mechanicsville Local. Buried in the story was a statement “the King William TEA Party takes no position on those invited to present information.”
I take it this means folks who are dead-set against what “militias-in-general” have been involved in during these BLM protests (against unnecessary killings of Black folks) will be allowed to voice opinion at your meetings, right?
For you see, I’m a 24-year veteran of the U.S. military (Navy and Army) and a four-year veteran of a local LEA (law enforcement agency). I was a VANG Second Lieutenant when the State Guard was re-stood up back in 1985-86. I want to address your organization in order to find out what your mission(s) really is/are. I want to attempt to get at what you stand for in my neighborhood.
Although the story says “we’re organizing to assist local LEOs (law enforcement officers),” I didn’t see in The Mechanicsville Local story where the VSP (Virginia State Police) or the KWSD (King William Sheriff’s Department) gave endorsement (correct me if I overlooked).
Forgive my suspicions of militias in general. Much of this suspicion arises from the latest actions in Michigan by those I’d deem to be “hardheads.” I’m just a patriot who’s curious about issues in my neck of the woods.
Please let me know if/when we could compare our schedules. Sometime between now and Nov. 3 may help.
Richard “Crash” Ryder
Mechanicsville
Defending handling of coronavirus
Our President did not ignore the threat of the COVID-19 (coronavirus). He listened to the scientists from the beginning of this crisis.
When he was told we could lose 2 million people he immediately closed the border to China. He found he was faced with no stockpile of medical equipment and supplies that he had been left by the Obama administration totally dependent on China as our supplier of not only that equipment but medicine as well. And they were holding onto those supplies to treat their own citizens.
He immediately went into action creating a task force and gathering together U.S. manufacturers who could produce both the equipment and medicines and a vaccine. He sent hospital ships to those hotspots where beds were needed. He provided the ventilators that the scientists said were needed to save lives so that no one who needed one went without a ventilator.
As the disease progressed, even the scientists were conflicted on what was the best way to treat the virus.
Trump believed from the reports he was receiving that the virus was spreading throughout the world in such speed that only a vaccine would stop it. So he concentrated his efforts on finding and supporting manufacturers of medical treatments and vaccines.
He developed a plan that has enabled the U.S. to have a treatment, which could offer a cure and his promised vaccine is in the third phase of development.
In preparation of getting that vaccine available to the citizens, he mobilized a manufacturing of the vaccine and a distribution plan using our military to be on the ready to distribute and vaccinate our population. Then he was hit with the disease himself. And he volunteered to be a test subject of a promising new treatment. He was one of only 10 volunteers to do so.
Through all of this, and while fighting this disease personally, he has been the subject of vicious hateful smears by the Democratic Party because they could not find anything in his performance as President to criticize so they had to fabricate that somehow he was responsible for this disease.
While going through this crisis, our President has performed his duties so exemplarily that he has three nominations for a Nobel Prize for his historic peace treaties in the Middle East in spite of the ongoing unfounded attacks by the Democrats, including their spending $40 million of taxpayers’ money to finance a three-year unfounded smear of Russian collusion that was orchestrated by Hillary Clinton in 2016.
While criticizing his handling of the COVID virus in January they were holding impeachment proceedings against him in their control of the House. How he held up under all of this pressure and still performed his duties as President dealing with international affairs is to be applauded. He has done his job well.
The proof is the fact that the Democrats with all of their investigations at your (the taxpayers) expense and putting our country at risk with the pressure they were putting on our leader, they can’t find anything to criticize in the work he has done except for the consequences of a pandemic over which he had no control.
He has done a superb job holding up under conditions few could survive. He deserves our support and thanks not their evil attacks. He deserves a show of thanks and appreciation by the citizens of this country be re-electing him in a landslide vote this Nov 3.
Martha Cole
Mechanicsville
Consider nature in replacing city monuments
Now that Monument Avenue in Richmond has been essentially neutered, it is time to figure out what to do with the remaining open green spaces. Probably the least contentious path forward would be to keep the grass mowed, the curbs edged, and the trees trimmed, as necessary.
However, pause should be taken to consider what monuments might be erected that are the least objectionable to the most people. Maybe the subjects of the new monuments can be found in nature.
The flowering dogwood is the state flower of Virginia. At one end of a barren green space, a statue of a flowering dogwood could be appropriate. To satisfy the cat lovers, a statue of some cattails could be put in place at the opposite end.
For the dog lovers, at the east end of a barren patch, a statue of a Chesapeake Bay retriever, the true companion of many duck blinds, could stand. For the middle of the Commonwealth a beagle could be the choice and for the mountainous western part of the Commonwealth, a coon hound would be appropriate.
Now we must consider the anglers of the Commonwealth. At the east end of the next barren median island, erect a statue of a striped bass, a popular angler’s catch in the Chesapeake Bay. For those who fish the middle James, how about a statue in the middle of this block of a small mouth bass, with a sunfish by its side for the pond anglers? In recognition of the fly fishermen, the west end of this plot could have a multi-species statue that includes a brook, brown and rainbow trout. That block of Monument Avenue would have something for everyone.
Now for the bird lovers: How about a statue of the Commonwealth’s official bird, the cardinal, on the next unoccupied parcel of the median strip? To keep that end politically neutral, a blue bird would stand too. Finally, for the lovers of land-bound birds, on the opposite end, a statue of an ostrich in its most recognizable pose with its head buried in the sand. That statue could also honor Richmond politicians, past, present and future.
John Wetlaufer Sr.
Mechanicsville