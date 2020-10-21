The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 10/21/20

He developed a plan that has enabled the U.S. to have a treatment, which could offer a cure and his promised vaccine is in the third phase of development.

In preparation of getting that vaccine available to the citizens, he mobilized a manufacturing of the vaccine and a distribution plan using our military to be on the ready to distribute and vaccinate our population. Then he was hit with the disease himself. And he volunteered to be a test subject of a promising new treatment. He was one of only 10 volunteers to do so.

Through all of this, and while fighting this disease personally, he has been the subject of vicious hateful smears by the Democratic Party because they could not find anything in his performance as President to criticize so they had to fabricate that somehow he was responsible for this disease.

While going through this crisis, our President has performed his duties so exemplarily that he has three nominations for a Nobel Prize for his historic peace treaties in the Middle East in spite of the ongoing unfounded attacks by the Democrats, including their spending $40 million of taxpayers’ money to finance a three-year unfounded smear of Russian collusion that was orchestrated by Hillary Clinton in 2016.