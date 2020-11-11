The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 11/11/20

Turnpike and Creighton plan a done deal
Thursday evening, Oct. 29, we attended a Community Information Meeting at the Honda Showroom on Mechanicsville Turnpike ostensibly to have input on the planned development at the corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Creighton Parkway.
We mostly listened as it was evident this project was a forgone conclusion despite opinions and the impact on the citizens who travel these roads daily.
The obvious U.S. 360/Lee-Davis Road area is scheduled for upgrade, but, if you commented that this 39.6 acres has sat there for years and would someday be developed, why are we just addressing this transportation now? This is typical cart before the horse and a reaction instead of good planning.
Our brilliant county planners and executives, knowing how valuable this parcel is, were not very convincing that they needed to wait for the right development!
Just think how far $700,000 or $800,000 would go to help alleviate Lee-Davis Road/U.S. 360 instead of a name change and they (county execs) know they are looking to solve this intersection going farther east on U.S. 360 anyway with a new high school!
The presenter bragging about the upgrade to Creighton Parkway, which should have been done years ago, was more than I could stand!
It is evident he, as well as the developers, do not or have not ever traveled the roads that feed his glorious parkway. Pebble Creek, LeReve Manor, Lincoln Hills, Travelers Run, Mechanicsville Little League and the newest with 19 houses adjacent to Brandy Creek being built already travel Walnut Grove Road and Cold Harbor Road.
These roads, which are narrow and mostly wagon trails, are used daily. Going to work and coming home is a nightmare. I waited and was trapped on Walnut Grove due to a pretty bad accident at Creighton and
Walnut Grove Road last week!
Take a look, or travel to Hanover Courthouse and compare U.S. 360 traffic flow to that at U.S. 301 North after exiting Interstate 295. The roads and traffic lights were well in place before Rutland and the adjacent shopping centers were developed!
It is called planning, so get ready to be super-inconvenienced folks that travel these roads!
Paul Thiel
Mechanicsville
Infrastructure can’t sustain development
At this point in time every citizen of Hanover County is aware that development has exceeded the capacity of our infrastructure to handle the load.
What a citizen may not know is that state law governing Comprehensive Plans requires a locality to take infrastructure into consideration when approving new development.
Just what "consideration" means is in dispute. The next time you are held up in traffic ponder the definition of "consideration".
Have our Hanover County Planning Commission and our Hanover County Board of Supervisors been too liberal? Have they been too conservative? Many in Hanover County think they have been too liberal. The traffic jams tell the truth. They are too liberal.
The fact is the Hanover County Board of Supervisors has control of development.
The Virginia Department of Transportation has control of money for new road construction. The Hanover County BOS knows this but they choose to ignore it. They approve new development with no regard for infrastructure. VDOT simply cannot keep up.
The Commonwealth of Virginia does not have the money. This means a lot of traffic and no new roads.
The Hanover County Comprehensive Plan looks reasonable on paper but it is not being properly implemented.
Larnie C. Allgood Jr.
Mechanicsville