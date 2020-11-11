The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 11/11/20

Turnpike and Creighton plan a done deal

Thursday evening, Oct. 29, we attended a Community Information Meeting at the Honda Showroom on Mechanicsville Turnpike ostensibly to have input on the planned development at the corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Creighton Parkway.

We mostly listened as it was evident this project was a forgone conclusion despite opinions and the impact on the citizens who travel these roads daily.

The obvious U.S. 360/Lee-Davis Road area is scheduled for upgrade, but, if you commented that this 39.6 acres has sat there for years and would someday be developed, why are we just addressing this transportation now? This is typical cart before the horse and a reaction instead of good planning.

Our brilliant county planners and executives, knowing how valuable this parcel is, were not very convincing that they needed to wait for the right development!

Just think how far $700,000 or $800,000 would go to help alleviate Lee-Davis Road/U.S. 360 instead of a name change and they (county execs) know they are looking to solve this intersection going farther east on U.S. 360 anyway with a new high school!