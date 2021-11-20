The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor, Week of 11/17/21

Reader says extremist agenda hurting Democrats
Dear Editor,
The liberal extremist agenda is damaging the Democratic Party, evidenced in Commonwealth of Virginia election results and recently released ABC News/Ipsos and Quinnipiac University polls rating Biden’s approval handling key national issues.
Republicans Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares won their respective battles for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general with a platform 180 degrees right of their opponents, overcoming the large Northern Virginia bloc of voters attached to the Democratic Party.
This sweeping victory in Virginia is a sign that the nation is moving away from the far-left agenda marked by relaxing the voting process, increasing taxes, suppressing freedoms like the right to work and school choice, and denying babies in the womb their right to life.
Liberal extremists simply went too far, insulting the public with false narratives while condemning America, sorting and labelling people, doling out entitlements, ignoring fiscal control and undermining law and order.
Sears, a conservative black woman and ex-Marine who unabashedly loves America, contradicts the drivel far-leftists preach. Don’t be surprised if her victory portends even greater political success in the future.
The Republican clean sweep in Virginia came on the heels of Biden’s dismal approval ratings; other than COVID-19 and Infrastructure, his ratings ranged between 23% and 43%, depending on the poll and the issue.
And his COVID-19 rating, which has been trending down, could worsen. His vaccination mandate, as well as those of state and local governments and businesses across America, are facing a serious legal challenge, a battle likely destined for the Supreme Court.
Then there is the ensuing Mexican border chaos following the countermand of Trump’s policies, earning Biden ratings of 23% in Quinnipiac and 33% in ABC/Isos.
And with America’s supply chain bottlenecked and rapidly escalating cost of living, Biden’s Quinnipiac score on the economy was 39% while his poor performance in Afghanistan merited 38% in ABC News/Ipsos.
There is also trouble inside Democratic Party ranks, evinced when Senators Joseph Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema forced Biden’s domestic bill, which reeked of socialism, to be slashed.
The Democratic Party appears to be at a crossroads: continue its far-left agenda, risking further erosion of power in 2022 and 2024, or make drastic policy and image changes.
Daniel Corso
Mechanicsville