The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor, Week of 11/17/21

The Republican clean sweep in Virginia came on the heels of Biden’s dismal approval ratings; other than COVID-19 and Infrastructure, his ratings ranged between 23% and 43%, depending on the poll and the issue.

And his COVID-19 rating, which has been trending down, could worsen. His vaccination mandate, as well as those of state and local governments and businesses across America, are facing a serious legal challenge, a battle likely destined for the Supreme Court.

Then there is the ensuing Mexican border chaos following the countermand of Trump’s policies, earning Biden ratings of 23% in Quinnipiac and 33% in ABC/Isos.

And with America’s supply chain bottlenecked and rapidly escalating cost of living, Biden’s Quinnipiac score on the economy was 39% while his poor performance in Afghanistan merited 38% in ABC News/Ipsos.

There is also trouble inside Democratic Party ranks, evinced when Senators Joseph Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema forced Biden’s domestic bill, which reeked of socialism, to be slashed.

The Democratic Party appears to be at a crossroads: continue its far-left agenda, risking further erosion of power in 2022 and 2024, or make drastic policy and image changes.

Daniel Corso