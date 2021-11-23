The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor week of 11/24/2021

Fall leaves present ongoing challenge

Dear Editor,

Ever since I had moved to Mechanicsville in 2000, I have participated in the battle with my leaves. I live in a wooded lot, and in early fall, the score is leaves 7 and Ken 1.

I have strategized the game plan to compete with nature’s seasonal onslaught. I have used raking, blowing, mowing and vacuuming, but none ended up being enjoyable. After a few years, I concluded that maybe this is not supposed to be enjoyable.

By mid-October, the score is 9-5 in favor of the leaves. I am tempted to think that I will ignore them and maybe the wind will blow them away. Then I realized they would blow on my neighbor’s lot and his back on mine, not a real solution.

By early December, the score has tightened—leaves 10 and Ken 9. The possibility of me winning the battle seems more plausible. I clean up the last leaf between Christmas and the new year, and I win 11-10.