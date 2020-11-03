The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: week of 11/4/20

And now, we see this same story may unfold here in Ashland. After several Hanover County Planning Commission meetings, we were encouraged to convince three of seven members to vote no at the Oct. 15 planning meeting to allow the Hickory Hill II rezoning.

At that meeting, there was a line of residents with two petitions signed by more than 50 people urging a “No” vote, but the commission wants more commercial business.

The residential aspect of this application doesn’t bother residents, but the commercial side can only bring “commercial” blight to our area on top of 7,120-vehicle visits per day of additional traffic.

Although what’s “in the mix” for what those commercial enterprises will be, at present it includes a 2,800 square feet fast-food restaurant, 5,600 square feet convenience store with 16 fueling station gas station, and two restaurants of 4,000 square feet and 7,000 square feet, respectively.

And not more than one mile away are numerous similar businesses across Interstate 95 with many vacant store or office spaces.

And the traffic impact is a minimum number and does not include the future “East Ashland” project.