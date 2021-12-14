The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of 12/15/21

And it just so happens that one of the richest of these plantation owners became a brigadier general in the confederate army and was indeed the best cavalryman in the entire war (of course I’m speaking of Major General Nathan Bedford Forrest).

He was a millionaire slave owner. His adoption (theft) of the battle flag to represent the klan he founded (and was first grand wizard of) became an indelible symbol of race hate so severe that it remained such a high powered symbol unilaterally until fascist Germany rose to power about a 100 years ago.

Same ideology. Different geographic region of the globe. Different historical times. Same race/identity, same hatred (“hatRed”). By the way, nobody in Germany gives away free stickers with a swastika on it!

I for one will be glad to have this part of our history totally erased and it’s my identity as well. It’s hate, it’s racism and fascism. My father fought in World War II to get rid of fascism and I stand at the ready to do the same now (as I’m certain many others do as well).