The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of 12/15/21

General rebuttal of angry ‘general’ at no parade invite
Dear Editor,
First I’ll introduce myself briefly (know your adversary). Prior service law enforcement officer of my birth city (capitol of the confederacy). Retired U.S. Army officer. Avid/pro-democracy defender. Past adherence to the falsehood “heritage-not-hate.” Got the battle flag tats to prove it (some of us learn early, some of us learn late [as this slow-learner, here] and some never learn [please don’t become one of these]).
That said ….
BG Morehead, sir, with all due respect, I’d like to offer up a scathing rebuttal to your “angry letter” in MechLocal’s 8 December letter (because your “camps were excluded from the Mechanicsville Christmas Parade”). Your hateful letter began with what I fear is a gross misrepresentation of “Marxist Theory.” I’ll offer up several generalizations of the first sentence:
1) “easiest way to subdue the (“a”) people is to remove its sense of identity…. through erasing history, etc.”
2) This, sir, is not any specific part of “Marxist Theory” … none of it.
3) Marxist Theory speaks of “identity erasure” by siting the erasing of “feminism,” and “ethics of activism,” and “class identity,” and “social strata,” etc.
4) In other words, “get rid of the leaders of the proletariat” (to soften up your enemy).
5) Your statement is misleading (at best).
Marxism was a lie from the beginning. Communism is a lie still today. Look at “communist China.” They are now the biggest capitalist society on the planet (where 94 million communists rule over 1.4 billion people).
Civil War history has been a decades-long hobby of mine (I used to be proud of my “southern heritage”) and I can assure you (believe it or not), that horrible war was indeed fought over “the south’s way of life.” Sure it was: an agrarian society needing free labor to ensure that it flourishes.
And flourish it sure did! Cotton, tobacco and sugar (to name a few) were the main global commodities way before the advent of commodities trading in the stock market (19th century “globalists”). Back then when 99% of this country’s citizens were farming dirt to get a decent meal on the table, plantation owners were making millions!
Therefore, the “War Against Northern Aggression” was staged by the ones who’d lose the most, should that way of life get jeopardized (those plantation owners [some of which owned dozens of plantations] back then) stood to lose untold wealth.
And it just so happens that one of the richest of these plantation owners became a brigadier general in the confederate army and was indeed the best cavalryman in the entire war (of course I’m speaking of Major General Nathan Bedford Forrest).
He was a millionaire slave owner. His adoption (theft) of the battle flag to represent the klan he founded (and was first grand wizard of) became an indelible symbol of race hate so severe that it remained such a high powered symbol unilaterally until fascist Germany rose to power about a 100 years ago.
Same ideology. Different geographic region of the globe. Different historical times. Same race/identity, same hatred (“hatRed”). By the way, nobody in Germany gives away free stickers with a swastika on it!
I for one will be glad to have this part of our history totally erased and it’s my identity as well. It’s hate, it’s racism and fascism. My father fought in World War II to get rid of fascism and I stand at the ready to do the same now (as I’m certain many others do as well).
Antifa (“antiFascism”) is a pushback against the likes of the abhorrent circus (the world witnessed) that occurred in Charlottesville in August 2017. Antifa is pushback against the totally unnecessary killing of black men because they didn’t signal properly while driving or they had too many parking tickets or they were selling cigarettes (for a dollar each), etc.
BLM (founded in 2014 “to protect the rights of black folks”) is the 21st century version of NAACP (founded in 1909 … “to protect the rights of black folks”). Same issue and over 100 years away from each other. Both are (still) referred to as “communist.”
BLM, MLK, JFK, RFK, FDR and hundreds of famous people in the Joe McCarthyism during the mid-1950s were wrongly scathed. Why? Why did Joe McCarthy have to stage such a huge and scandalous circus? For the exact same reason we (earth) ended up with Trump. Shiny object that stymies everything Congress/President/SCOTUS should be doing to “serve” (so they can get uber rich).
Communism was, is and always will be a damnable lie! It was perpetrated by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels to push back against the greedy industrialists in the late 19th century. Seems workers (at meat packing plants in particular) had no workers’ rights whatsoever. When they lost a limb or finger, they were fired (one such example). Tell folks that they’re getting screwed and identify the bad guy… you can make a fortune (seen anything like this since July 2015 [that resembles such behavior/con artist]?).
You are bringing out hundreds of years of awful hate filled memories by “picking the scab of racial animus” and complaining about not being included in an annual parade.
I’ve ALWAYS said, “put yourself in the other person’s shoes.” In the late 1980s I was sooo proud of my new tattoo. A single image combining the yellow rose of Texas, a Purple Heart, some ivy and the battle flag! All my black friends said, “what’s up Ryder, we didn’t know you were like that.” I added a “heritage-not-hate” banner. I actually thought I was doing the right thing. I was proud of my “heritage.” I was wrong. I couldn’t understand why the same folks said, “you still don’t get it do you, Ryder.”
How out of place is it when black families sit to enjoy a time honored Christmas event, then have to witness a symbol just as infamous as the swastika perverted by Nazi Germany.
Have a heart.
Be proud that your ancestors fought and died in freezing mud to defend their neighborhoods. Just please, please realize (like this dummy did 35+ years ago) the confederate battle flag doesn’t belong in a free society.
And, I’ll support the Rotary all I can (hopefully many others will, too) if you stop because you feel like you’re a victim and you feel justified in stopping.
MAJ USA (retired)
Richard Ryder, PhD
Mechanicsville