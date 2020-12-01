The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of 12/2/20

Trebek did make you feel like you knew him

I am writing in response to the article titled “Trebek made you feel like you knew him”, published in your newspaper on Nov. 16, 2020.

I’d like to start by echoing the words of Melody Kinser: The day Trebek passed was a day of so many emotions.

Alex Trebek was a unifier in my family, the thing that would get everybody in the same room at the same time.

During this game of Jeopardy, we saw contestants scrambling to answer a question, some with the objective to get it right, and others trying to please Trebek.

He was a celebrity that many families welcomed into their homes because they found him comforting and reassuring and that they could truly get to know him.

He was a public figure that found a way to garner trust from those of us watching on the other side of the screen. And, as many have studied Trebek’s speech patterns in looking for clues, it makes us wonder if the show Jeopardy should even continue without him.

Emily Bowles

Mechanicsville

Hanover Ruritan will not be selling Christmas trees