The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of 12/2/20

I am writing in response to the article titled “Trebek made you feel like you knew him”, published in your newspaper on Nov. 16, 2020.
I’d like to start by echoing the words of Melody Kinser: The day Trebek passed was a day of so many emotions.
Alex Trebek was a unifier in my family, the thing that would get everybody in the same room at the same time.
During this game of Jeopardy, we saw contestants scrambling to answer a question, some with the objective to get it right, and others trying to please Trebek.
He was a celebrity that many families welcomed into their homes because they found him comforting and reassuring and that they could truly get to know him.
He was a public figure that found a way to garner trust from those of us watching on the other side of the screen. And, as many have studied Trebek’s speech patterns in looking for clues, it makes us wonder if the show Jeopardy should even continue without him.
Emily Bowles
Mechanicsville
Hanover Ruritan will not be selling Christmas trees
(Editor’s note: The following letter was addressed to “Dear Neighbors”.)
This letter goes out to the Greater Mechanicsville community at large. I am writing on behalf of the Hanover Ruritan Club, a civic organization that has been serving the Hanover County community since its founding in May of 1936.
One way in which the club has served the local community is through an annual sale of fresh-cut Christmas trees. Hanover Ruritans have been hosting this tree sale for over 60 years, having begun to sell Christmas trees, in Mechanicsville, sometime in the late 1950s.
Multiple generations of families, from Hanover and the surrounding counties, have purchased Christmas trees beginning on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
For several years, our sale of fresh-cut trees has been the single largest fundraising event for Hanover Ruritan, with all the proceeds going back into the community in the form of scholarships and donations to local charities, non-profits, and other worthwhile organizations.
I have been assigned the unenviable task of notifying the local community that the Hanover Ruritan Club will not be hosting a Christmas Tree Sale in 2020.
Due to unforeseen circumstances related to the unprecedented global health crisis, our club was not able to secure a supplier to provide us with trees. Several of our dedicated members, most notably Ray Heath, spent weeks doggedly trying to locate a supply of fresh-cut trees in the mid-Atlantic region and beyond, but to no avail.
As a club, we then had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s tree sale. The Christmas Tree Sale means a great deal to many of our members, including myself, and has always had a tremendous response from the local community and our many loyal repeat customers. We thank you!
Please know that this decision was not made lightly and only comes after much discussion over several months.
The members of Hanover Ruritan are disappointed to cancel a Mechanicsville tradition that has been going strong for over half a century.
Hanover Ruritan is hopeful that this period will soon pass, and we can all begin to regain a sense of normalcy in our lives. Until then, we will have to be satisfied planning for our Christmas Tree Sale that will begin on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (We look forward to seeing some of you then!)
On behalf of our club, I would like to again say, “Thank you!” to everyone who has ever bought a Christmas tree from Hanover Ruritan.
With the absence of our tree sale this year, the Hanover Ruritan Club encourages the citizens of Hanover County to consider donating to a worthwhile charity, a local service organization, or local First Responders.
Jym Coleman
President
Hanover Ruritan
Fellowship, Goodwill,
Community Service