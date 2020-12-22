The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: week of 12/23/20

Wittman loyal to his party not democracy

On Dec. 10, U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA 1st District) signed on to an amici curiae brief to show his support for a lawsuit filed in the Supreme Court of the United States.

The lawsuit essentially asks the court to disregard the legitimately cast votes of citizens in four states and give those votes and an electoral win to Donald Trump. The secretaries of state in all 50 states have stated that there was no fraud in this election. Trump lost. That is the truth.

This ongoing ploy by Donald Trump and his enablers to falsely claim fraud, pretend that he won, and rally his supporters to anger and, potentially, to violence is the most vile and disgusting display of unpatriotic behavior that I have witnessed in my adult life.

And now Rob Wittman has joined in and, in so doing, has violated his oath of office to “… support and defend the Constitution of the United States ...”

You cannot defend the Constitution and, at the same time, try to overturn the legitimate results of an election.

Perhaps this should not come as a surprise because Wittman’s loyalty has consistently been to the Republican Party, not to the United States.