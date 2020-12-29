The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: week of 12/30/20

After a year of death, destruction, failed business and loss of jobs, I cannot understand why anyone would still believe this is not serious. I figured when COVID-19 did not disappear on Nov. 4 as was the belief of some 74 million people, the reality of it being true may take over.

We all know that COVID-19 originated in China as per the excuse we keep hearing, and we all know the destruction at Pearl Harbor originated in Japan. The difference is that FDR listened to the experts, learned what to do, how to do it, and made it priority one to protect the American people.

Instead of acting like and doing what a president would do to get re-elected like using past accomplishments, Trump went the communist route and tried using his corruption skills to get help from Giuliani, Russia and the Ukraine to stop Biden from running for president. Three years wasted and

It backfired! His scheme failed and he got himself impeached. If at first you don’t deceive, try, try again and that he did by downplaying COVID-19.