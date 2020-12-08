The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor Week of 12/9/20

Every five years as mandated by state law, a locality is required to update their Comp Plan. This process includes holding citizen outreach meetings to garner community input as to the amenities desired and infrastructure necessary to support those amenities.

Citizens weigh in as to what they feel are proper uses of sections of the county, from parcels in business corridors like those along U.S. 360 to land that should stay rural. The feedback of these public hearings is used to tailor the Comprehensive Plan.

The Comp Plan represents the citizen stakeholders` vision of what the community should be and is the document that guides and controls development. The Hanover County Planning Commission is guided by and constrained by this document in their consideration of an application for rezoning of a parcel of land or consideration of an improvement that a landowner wishes to make to his property.

The PC is assisted in their zoning determinations by the county`s planning staff, which includes experts in traffic planning, as well as experts who ferret out and apply for available sources of funding: federal and state funding. Often the available funds from non-general fund sources are competitively allocated and the cycle of review of road projects, application for qualifying funds and receipt of those outside funds may take several years.