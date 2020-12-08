The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor Week of 12/9/20

Chalkley speaks out about special session laws
(Editor’s note: The following letter was submitted by Hanover County Commonwealth’s Attorney R.E. “Trip” Chalkley III.)
For the past 12 years I have submitted articles to this publication summarizing new laws and statutory amendments. I have done so to educate my fellow Hanoverians and other citizens. On occasion, I have fought, successfully, from including my personal opinions as to the wisdom of the General Assembly’s actions. By separate writing, I have submitted a summary of changes to the law from the General Assembly’s special session that, in my opinion, would be of interest to the citizenry.
I have again done so without imposing my personal opinions as to the wisdom, or lack thereof, as to the changes to existing law. This session and its results compel me, as both a resident of Hanover and its Commonwealth’s Attorney to write separately from the summary and express my thoughts.
The wisdom of permitting motor vehicles to operate on our highways with inspection and registrations three months out of date only imperils fellow motorists. Allowing motor vehicles to travel with only one headlight and/or one brake light operating without being subject to being lawfully stopped by law enforcement runs contrary to common sense. The peril this places fellow highway users in is obvious and uncaring. It has always been my belief that equipment safety violations existed to protect the citizenry from the dangers obvious when compliance is not enforced.
Disallowing lawful stops for those violations and prohibiting searches and seizures based upon those stops when coupled with the new law that prohibits searches based upon the odor of marijuana will be a major impediment to effective law enforcement and crime prevention. Sadly, and sarcastically, I opine that those who wish to transport narcotics, illegal weapons, contraband or evidence of criminal activity should do so in a vehicle with tinted windows whose inspection has expired within the past three months, with only one working headlight and/or brake light after recently smoking marijuana.
Recently a Hanover deputy stopped a vehicle due to a possible tinted window violation. That stop led to the seizure of over 500 grams of heroin, over 250 grams of fentanyl and $30,000 in cash. That amount of fentanyl alone is enough to decimate the population of Hanover without taking into account the tragedies that would result from that amount of heroin. After March 1, 2021, that stop could not have been lawfully made and that contraband free to plague our county.
Switching topics, the General Assembly has passed a law, effective on July 1, 2021, that permits the defendant to select whether after a jury trial he or she will be sentenced by the jury or a judge. Prior to this effective date, juries in Virginia have recommended a sentence and the judge could impose that recommended sentence or lessen it. Before this change, only six states had jury sentencing, Virginia being one.
In 2014, the Violent Crimes Rate per 100,000 population (FBI statistics) had the U.S. average of 375.7. Out of 100,000 people, an average of 376 of the people were victimized by violent crime. Virginia’s rate at that time was 196.2; 196 victims of violent crime per 100,000 population. As Virginia’s crime rate was slightly more than one half of the country’s average, we certainly did not need to change our method of sentencing.
This change, in my opinion, has the potential to be devastating to our citizens. Hanover County is a remarkably safe place to live, to educate our children, to work and to socialize. Much credit goes to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the other law enforcement agencies that protect and serve the county. But, after practicing over 40 years in the criminal justice system, I am convinced that it is the involvement of our citizens that greatly contributes to keeping our county safe. Our citizens do not hesitate to get involved, whether by reporting suspicious activity, appearing as witnesses, regardless of the inconvenience, and serving as jurors to speak on behalf of their fellow citizens.
The General Assembly has now removed the citizens’ input from sentencing. Judge sentencing will be based on sentencing guidelines, which are nothing more than statewide averages. The citizen jurors from Hanover will have no input on the appropriate sentence, but rather will be subject to guidelines based, in large part, on past sentences from other areas of the state. Hanover is different in the best possible way from other local jurisdictions and certain metropolitan areas in Northern Virginia and Tidewater. Now our citizens are removed from the sentencing process potentially and may be victimized by the philosophy and beliefs of those far removed from our county.
Additionally, it is estimated that this change in jury sentencing may result in four to six times more juries being selected by the defendant. Yet the General Assembly made no provisions financially to provide for the additional judges, clerks, bailiffs, and prosecutors that will be needed to meet the increase in demands for jury trials with judicial sentencing. No consideration has been given to the additional citizens needed for these juries or that those citizens, after rendering a verdict, will be denied the opportunity to recommend a sentence based upon their community values and standards.
I could vent further on other new laws or amendments (new search warrant restrictions) but I will spare the reader my further opinions. I remain confident, that despite these changes, my office, the law enforcement agencies, and the courts will do all that is permissible to continue to keep Hanover County protected and safe with the continued help of our residents.
I express my appreciation to the managing editor for allowing me to express my concerns and my thanks to my fellow Hanoverians for the honor of serving as your Commonwealth’s Attorney. To the General Assembly members who voted for these changes, “What were you thinking?”
Parsons’ Cause Foundation asks for financial help
(Editor’s note: The following was addressed to “Dear Friends of The Parsons' Cause Foundation”.)
Thank you for your past interest in and support of the work of The Parsons' Cause Foundation. This past year has certainly been a difficult and challenging one.
As you know, we were unable to hold in-person presentations during 2020 due to COVID restrictions. In lieu thereof, we were happy to be able to offer several online presentations. They are listed below and are still available for you to view.
We certainly hope and pray that 2021 will bring good news in the fight against the pandemic and will allow us to once again offer in-person presentations. Of course, time will tell.
As you ponder your end of the year contributions, we ask to consider a donation to The Foundation in order to assist us in our endeavors to keep history alive in Hanover County. If you are so inclined, please send your donation to The Parsons' Cause Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 364, Mechanicsville VA 23111.
We wish you a happy and peaceful holiday season and a brighter 2021.
With best wishes,
The Board of Directors of The Parsons' Cause Foundation Inc.
Videos available for your viewing pleasure:
- The Parsons' Cause Trial
- George Washington Speaks About the United States Constitution
- Eliza Poe
m Colonel John Chiswell
- Richard Henry Lee
Student wants To remain in school building
I am writing today to express my thanks and gratitude to the teachers and administrators of Hanover County Public Schools.
As a sixth grader at Oak Knoll Middle School, I feel it is very important for me to attend school. I appreciate the fact I can talk to my teachers and friends. I enjoy being in an environment where the teachers allow us to discuss and learn together.
Middle school is a very important time socially for students and being virtual does not allow interaction and us to be kids.
Seeing the news where Chesterfield and Henrico counties are returning to virtual, I am concerned for Hanover County Public Schools.
Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent of schools, recently emailed all families to help remain face-to-face. I am asking all face-to-face families to listen to his warning. We must help ourselves if we want to remain in school. I hope the administration will continue to find ways and methods to keep us enjoying face-to-face learning.
Landen Nielsen
6th grade student
Oak Knoll Middle School
Responding to infrastructure development
I read Larnie Allgood`s letter to the editor of Nov. 11, 2020: “Infrastructure Can’t Sustain Development”, and wish to share a few of my thoughts on his assertions therein.
I have some background in reading municipal budgets and have attended meetings of the Hanover County Planning Commission and Hanover County Board of Supervisors.
Additionally, I have done some research on several infrastructure projects that I am currently following: the widening of Polegreen Road (I use Polegreen instead of “Pole Green” as this road is named for the donor of the land that Polegreen Church was built on, George Polegreen) and the U.S. 360 improvements at the Lee-Davis intersection.
My source of data is the Adopted FY2021 Budget for Hanover County. The budget data contradicts some of Mr. Allgood`s assertions and I would like to “set the record straight” concerning transportation funding.
First, Mr. Allgood`s assertion that “the Hanover County Board of Supervisors has control of development” is partially accurate. The BOS does not make those determinations autonomously nor do they do so in a vacuum. They are guided by the citizens` input as reflected in the Comprehensive Plan and the zoning of the parcel(s) under consideration.
Every five years as mandated by state law, a locality is required to update their Comp Plan. This process includes holding citizen outreach meetings to garner community input as to the amenities desired and infrastructure necessary to support those amenities.
Citizens weigh in as to what they feel are proper uses of sections of the county, from parcels in business corridors like those along U.S. 360 to land that should stay rural. The feedback of these public hearings is used to tailor the Comprehensive Plan.
The Comp Plan represents the citizen stakeholders` vision of what the community should be and is the document that guides and controls development. The Hanover County Planning Commission is guided by and constrained by this document in their consideration of an application for rezoning of a parcel of land or consideration of an improvement that a landowner wishes to make to his property.
The PC is assisted in their zoning determinations by the county`s planning staff, which includes experts in traffic planning, as well as experts who ferret out and apply for available sources of funding: federal and state funding. Often the available funds from non-general fund sources are competitively allocated and the cycle of review of road projects, application for qualifying funds and receipt of those outside funds may take several years.
Page 250 of the Adopted FY2021 Hanover budget states that, “Hanover County relies heavily on state and federal funding to address its transportation needs. Over time, funding allocated from these sources has shifted from formula‐based to merit‐based processes ...” This makes the transportation and road funding process challenging. The community needs more road capacity … the question is what the costs, who share are bear these costs and when shall improvements be made? I`m dwelling on the obvious when I say that the amount of funding available has always been well short of the demand for improvements.
Mr. Allgood is mistaken in his assertion that the Hanover BOS chooses to ignore the state sources of funding. The board members receive briefings on transportation costs and sources of this funding with every road project that comes before the BOS.
In my review of the aforementioned road projects, I notice that the source of funds for these projects includes both the federal government and the state governments. Mr. Allgood`s assertion that the “Commonwealth of Virginia does not have the money” is patently in error. For example, for the U.S. 360 improvements at the Lee-Davis intersection, the state has already transferred to Hanover County $2,784,768 -- $790,186 of this has already been spent by the county and the remaining $1,994,582 is currently allocated to this project.
Likewise, for the Polegreen Road widening, the state has already transferred to the county $1,987,000 and the county expects future funding in the amount $1,900,750 for this project. The Commonwealth of Virginia has metrics to determine the worthiness of requested road funding by localities. A proposed road project for which a locality is requesting state funds is evaluated for its effect on congestion mitigation, economic development, accessibility, safety, environmental quality, and land use and there is much competition from other localities for these funds.
I moved to Hanover County during the early 1960s and have seen profound changes since that time. I share Mr. Allgood`s angst over the traffic situation. An aside comment here, there is more to the picture of traffic congestion that local development.
A significant contributor to the heavy traffic on both U.S. 360 and Polegreen Road where I live is traffic destined to or coming from points farther east of Hanover County – from King William County – and beyond. This situation is beyond the control of the Hanover County BOS. Now, wouldn`t it be a great idea of adjacent counties committed to interlocking Comp Plans with a commitment to coordinated development and traffic planning ?
In an ideal world (mine), there would have been no development of housing sub-developments allowed after I moved to Hanover, no accompanying increase in traffic resulting from the housing developments that have occurred since I arrived [I recall U.S. 360 being a two-lane road (if you can envision that!) and the Dogwood Knoll and Spring Meadows developments being only a developer`s vision.
Alas, “progress” … and all of its associated ills. The truth is that road infrastructure improvements generally follow community development. Some road improvements are funded by developers in the form of “proffers”. Proffers are tantamount to development impact fees voluntarily proffered by a developer for property that he wishes to be up zoned. Other (much larger) transportation sources are the federal and state funds that I mentioned. To qualify for those funds, there has to be a demonstrated need – a problem to be solved, congestion. Remember, there is competition for funding from outside sources.
Or, residents could forgo those federal and state funds, which underwrite about 38% and 53% of our road improvement projects in the current Capital Improvements Program and pay for those improvements out of the general fund – with an accompanying increase in property taxes that would be significent. But then would that be a feasible alternative?
Recall that the Hanover BOS has committed to municipal debt not to exceed 2.5% of taxable assessed value of real estate. And, as noted on page 83 of the FY2021 budget, “Hanover County has the lowest real property tax rate in the Greater Richmond Partnership region”.
Are the BOS and Planning Commission being “too liberal” with your tax revenues?
If one has an issue with traffic congestion, one must realize that part of the blame lies at the feet of the community. Folks recognize Hanover County for the paradise that it is; the amenities and quality of life offered here and will move to the county. Many will be attracted to newly built sub-developments that were envisioned by the then existing Comp Plan. Reality check here: some of those new sub-developments were opposed by the older residents already living here. If those “old timers” had their way then, many of the development of the past 20 years would not have been allowed.
To those of you who`ve survived reading this far, congratulations! Your interest in our community and traffic congestion is commendable. Now, you can exercise your voice. The county has a Roads Committee that is composed of interested citizens … you perhaps? Volunteer for the Roads Committee. And for the rest of you, you`ll have you chance to have your say. There will be public hearings on the Comp Plan occurring sometime in late 2021. Stay tuned, stay involved.
I`ll see you in traffic.
Charlie Waddell
Henry District