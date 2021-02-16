The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 2/17/21

Here is the direct statement made in these email recommendations:

Postpone implementation of higher risk sports like basketball, volleyball, and wrestling, where heavy breathing can increase risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and close contact cannot be avoided.

So what is the importance of these actions by our county school system?

First, these decisions fail to build trust in any regards among parents, students, or teachers.

One of the key points of the recent statewide recommendations is maintaining trust.

If the community does not have trust in the school system, more likely than not education, safety, and community relations will take a nosedive.

Secondly, students’ health should not be dictated by community wants but rather its needs.

We all wish for a return to normalcy and along with it sports, but that return has to be based in science not fiction.

If our local health experts say we are not ready to reinstate competitive sports due to high community spread and dangers with close contact sports specifically, then we should listen to these recommendations and we definitely should not have ignored them.