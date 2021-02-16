The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 2/17/21

HCPS an willingness to ignore science
On Jan. 13, 2021, the very first varsity boys basketball game in Hanover County was played since the beginning of the pandemic. It was an exciting game between Mechanicsville High School and Patrick Henry High School, but it should have never happened.
Just a little less than a week earlier an email was sent from Michelle Rogers, the Chickahominy Health District’s COVID-19 epidemiologist, to Terry Woody, the HCPS health coordinator, recommending several different mitigation strategies, including how to approach contact sports.
The email laid out the need to postpone inter-school competition to minimize the spread of COVID-19, across the various schools. This recommendation still would have allowed for practice, skill-development drills, and within-team competition so that players could improve their abilities without spreading the virus.
However, the county decided to ignore the recommendations made by our local health experts. This begs the question: Why even have local health experts advising our school system, if they are just being ignored?
An even more striking recommendation made by our health district was to cancel close contact sports like basketball, volleyball, and wrestling. Obviously this didn’t happen as basketball and wrestling seasons are well underway. but that doesn’t change the epidemiologist’s recommendation and the reasoning behind it?
Here is the direct statement made in these email recommendations:
Postpone implementation of higher risk sports like basketball, volleyball, and wrestling, where heavy breathing can increase risk of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and close contact cannot be avoided.
So what is the importance of these actions by our county school system?
First, these decisions fail to build trust in any regards among parents, students, or teachers.
One of the key points of the recent statewide recommendations is maintaining trust.
If the community does not have trust in the school system, more likely than not education, safety, and community relations will take a nosedive.
Secondly, students’ health should not be dictated by community wants but rather its needs.
We all wish for a return to normalcy and along with it sports, but that return has to be based in science not fiction.
If our local health experts say we are not ready to reinstate competitive sports due to high community spread and dangers with close contact sports specifically, then we should listen to these recommendations and we definitely should not have ignored them.
However, Hanover County Public Schools has once again shown its willingness and ability to ignore our health district, and thus ignoring science when crafting their return to learn decisions.
The dangers associated with their choices are terrifying and it draws the question:
What other health and safety recommendations are Hanover County Public Schools ignoring?
John Wade
Mechanicsville
More options
needed with
COVID vaccine
County government to citizens: While there is more than one COVID-19 vaccine available, your local health department only has one, Moderna. “You should strongly consider accepting whichever COVID-19 vaccine is available to you. In general, side effects and effectiveness for the currently available vaccines are very similar.”
Citizen to county government: We should have a choice of all vaccines. COVID-19 vaccines are both novel (mRNA type), authorized on an emergency basis, and the two available have equal effectiveness.
As currently administered, however, Moderna’s vaccine puts twice the dosage in a human than Pfizer’s; and by all accounts (admittedly from limited personal communications), the side effects are not very similar.
Some of us are old enough to remember the side effects of Thalidomide on the unborn.
Vaccine supply is limited. But take Moderna’s vaccine or leave it is not a choice.