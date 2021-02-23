The Mechanicsville Local letters to the Editor: Week of 2/24/21

County working with health district to provide vaccine
(Editor’s note: The following letter was addressed to Dear Community Partner from John A. Budesky, County Administrator.)
Hanover County is working with the Chickahominy Health District to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to our residents. While the health department has a plan to offer the vaccine to various priority groups, such as healthcare professionals, first responders, and older residents, we also are committed to providing equity in its administration to all members of the community, including minority groups.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), “longstanding systemic health and social inequities have put many people from racial and ethnic minority groups at increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19. The term “racial and ethnic minority groups” includes people of color with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.”
The CDC further states that “as the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination program expands, public health officials should ensure that vaccine is administered efficiently and equitably within each successive vaccination priority category, especially among those at highest risk for infection and severe adverse health outcomes, many of whom are non-Hispanic Black (Black), non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN), and Hispanic persons (2,3).”
Please help Hanover County to communicate with all members of our community this important information about the vaccine process.
At this time people can sign up if they wish to receive the vaccine. In order to sign up for the vaccine waiting list, people can visit www.hanovercounty.gov and click on COVID-19 Vaccine Info to find the link to register.
Additionally, people can call the Hanover County COVID-19 call center at 804-365-3240 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. In this way, they can be contacted when it is time to schedule a vaccination appointment.
We appreciate your assistance with this important initiative.
According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines, and these vaccines have undergone the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.
If I can be of service to you, please do not hesitate to call. (The number for the administration offices is 804-365-6005.)