The Mechanicsville Local letters to the Editor: Week of 2/24/21

Please help Hanover County to communicate with all members of our community this important information about the vaccine process.

At this time people can sign up if they wish to receive the vaccine. In order to sign up for the vaccine waiting list, people can visit www.hanovercounty.gov and click on COVID-19 Vaccine Info to find the link to register.

Additionally, people can call the Hanover County COVID-19 call center at 804-365-3240 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. In this way, they can be contacted when it is time to schedule a vaccination appointment.

We appreciate your assistance with this important initiative.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines, and these vaccines have undergone the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.