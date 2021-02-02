 Skip to main content
The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of 2/3/2021
Former Pack leader proud of Scout’s actions, tradition of all volunteers

After reading the story of local Boy Scout Nathan Nyalko saving the life of a young boy from drowning, I was struck with a sense of pride to know that Pack/Troop 521 is in the hands of very capable leadership and mentors. And all volunteers.

My grandsons are members of this Pack and are developing into fine young men.

It is instilled for all to take the Scout Oath seriously: duty, honor and promise to always help others.

Well done, Nathan, you make this community immensely proud!

George T. Gagnon

Mechanicsville

Former Pack leader

