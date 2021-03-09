The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 3/10/21

Public hearing: Will citizens win or lose?

The March 10 Public Hearing on the proposed Hickory Grove development at the intersection of U.S. 54 and Providence Church Road will be the time that the Hanover County Board of Supervisors will pick the winners and losers in this very flawed rezoning.

Will the citizens be the winners and have their community protected from intense interstate commercial development? Or will they be losers when the developer gains approval for a development that turns this scenic, semi-rural transition area into a huge interstate node with traffic, trash, noise and light pollution?

As proposed, this development includes at least five-high traffic, high-volume restaurants with drive-thru and pick-up and six commercial buildings that can be anywhere between 65,000 square feet to 135,000 square feet -- all of which could be very high traffic generating uses, but we don’t know because the developer has not given or been required to give any information on the uses or the actual amount of commercial square footage. And although the developer has removed the 16-pump gas station and convenience store from the site plan, it can still come back with a Conditional Use Permit.