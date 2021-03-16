The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 3/17/21

(Editor’s note: The following was addressed to “Dear Friends”.)

This has been a tough year for all of us, but Multiple Sclerosis never stops. People who are living with MS have still been living with MS throughout the pandemic.

On May 1, I will be participating in Walk MS: Richmond, which will again be virtual! I am ready to raise the bar this year with Team Hanover’s fundraising.

My husband, Dana, who passed away in March 2017, was always optimistic that a cure for Primary Progressive MS would be found in his lifetime, which ended almost four years ago.

Research is moving forward and so may new drugs have been approved. This is why I walk and fundraise . . . to do what I can to find a cure for MS.

Thanks to wonderful supporters like you, Team Hanover has raised almost $132,000 since 2003! Since 2010, I have personally raised almost $100,000! Thank you, thank you, thank you!

I hope you will support me this year as I try to reach $15,000. No donation is too small. Every dollar counts. For every donation, I will be writing your name on an orange footprint and posting it on my garage door, hoping to fill it with footprints!