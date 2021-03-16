The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 3/17/21

(Editor’s note: The following was addressed to “Dear Friends”.)
This has been a tough year for all of us, but Multiple Sclerosis never stops. People who are living with MS have still been living with MS throughout the pandemic.
On May 1, I will be participating in Walk MS: Richmond, which will again be virtual! I am ready to raise the bar this year with Team Hanover’s fundraising.
My husband, Dana, who passed away in March 2017, was always optimistic that a cure for Primary Progressive MS would be found in his lifetime, which ended almost four years ago.
Research is moving forward and so may new drugs have been approved. This is why I walk and fundraise . . . to do what I can to find a cure for MS.
Thanks to wonderful supporters like you, Team Hanover has raised almost $132,000 since 2003! Since 2010, I have personally raised almost $100,000! Thank you, thank you, thank you!
I hope you will support me this year as I try to reach $15,000. No donation is too small. Every dollar counts. For every donation, I will be writing your name on an orange footprint and posting it on my garage door, hoping to fill it with footprints!
Please join me in supporting this effort by making a donation today in honor of Dana.
And, feel free to share my information with your friends and family. Whatever you can give will help! I greatly appreciate your support and will keep you posted on our progress. Again, every dollar counts!
Thank you for your support!
Lee Nelson
Click here to get to my personal page and make a secure, online donation. https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR?px=7827376&pg=personal&fr_id=31783
If you prefer to mail a check:
Make all checks payable to: National MS Society and mail to National MS Society, 4200 Innslake Dr., Ste. 301 Glen Allen, VA 23060, or you can mail a check to me made out to NMSS, 8132 Cool Summer Dr., Mechanicsville, VA 23111.
**Please write on your check that it is for Lee Nelson, Team Hanover.
A Vaccine Bill of Rights is needed now
There now is a need for A “Vaccine Bill of Rights”. The number of people who do not trust what is being presented as science is growing as are the doctors that are independent of a conflict of interest.
(For example, pharmaceutical companies have an inherent conflict of interest, as do government or quasi-government institutions. Their information can be included in a discussion but cannot be the sole source of information).
An example of an “Independent View” of masks is presented by Dr. Lee Merritt, M.D., (America’s Frontline Doctors) Summit, Summit II “See the Real Truth about Masks”.
No matter your view on the wearing of a mask – watch the 20-minute talk/video and I suspect you will have some real questions about the current version of the Science that has been presented.
(You may even question why the Centers for Disease Control and other government officials are exempt from legal action for the results of their actions)
If you agree – Send the below “Vaccine Bill of Rights” to your various elected government officials.
Posted in Press Releases (https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/category/press-releases)
If you wish to see a Bill that is being considered in SC -- Bill Title: Memorialize the U.S. Congress re: Vaccination Bill of Rights. -- Go To: https://legiscan.com/SC/text/H3988/2021.
Paul Jamerson King William