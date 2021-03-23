The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor week of 3/24/21

Without the dedication of these individuals named above, many people would continue to go hungry and/or in need of food and sundries each week in order to survive during these trying times. They have provided food and sundries for up to as many as 200 families on a Sunday, who are very much in need during these times.

Another food pantry in Hanover is the Western Hanover Emergency Action Team (W.H.E.A.T.). They service Beaverdam, Doswell, Montpelier and Rockville area residents. This past year they have served an average of 62 families each week.

These outreach efforts have touched over 500 souls and is led by Rickie Hall Smith and her dedicated roster of volunteers.

There also is Moments of Hope Food Pantry, which is located near the Hanover Courthouse on Route 301 and was founded by Bob Hummer, who is the founder and executive officer. The everyday operation of the pantry is handled by Betty Jo Hayes and her capable staff of volunteers led by Maureen and Sydney.

There are many others not listed that help Moments of Hope reach out to their community and beyond, just as W.H.E. A.T. and Beaverdam Food Pantry do.