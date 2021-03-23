The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor week of 3/24/21

America is navigating in perilous water
Prior to the last 12 months, which proved to be exceptionally traumatic for America, progressives had been exploiting anything in this nation of 330+ million that could be used to restructure America into their version of a perfect society.
Modern America is barely recognizable compared to its former self.
With more reforms on the way, progressives have already achieved quite a bit of success:
1. God … the foundation upon which America was built and the core of its generosity and contempt for evil is no longer recognized in public institutions, despite God’s prominent role in evicting slavery and the nation’s belated emphasis on human rights;
2. National border … disregarding longstanding immigration laws, the border once protected by presidents and the blood of countless Americans is being overrun by illegal refugees, some of whom are likely drug smugglers, slave traffickers, terrorists and/or worse;
3. Public safety … claims of “systemic racism” in law enforcement, which contradicts credible researched data, incited lawlessness, sanctification of felons and condemnation of those donning uniforms. Meanwhile, the individual’s right to bear arms is under intensified siege, which, if lost, will leave law-abiding citizens at the mercy of armed aggressors;
4. Right to life … while the Black Lives Matter movement is glorified and acclaimed, the lives of countless babies of all races and colors in the womb can be snuffed at the whim of their mothers;
5. Fiscal control … setting themselves above constraints that govern wage earners and taxpaying families, progressives in control of America’s budget cite Modern Monetary Theory claptrap as justification for gross mismanagement, which certainly includes self-serving perks, abuse that aggravates inflation and burdens current and future generations with higher cost of living and massive debt.
6. Social reform … in the name of social justice, while defaulting taxpayers and those in arrears face the IRS, Federal subsidy programs, once properly directed at helping disadvantaged citizens and those in temporary distress, reward able-bodied people for not working, conditioning them to laziness and groveling instead of testing their capabilities, the backbone of America’s rise to affluence. Long gone is John F. Kennedy’s incisive challenge, “Don’t ask what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”
7. Unification … claiming to be unifying America, progressives instead profile and judge everyone according to economic condition, race, sex, creed, and so forth, a divisive, anti-Christian concept that fosters resentment via blatant, false stereotyping: (a) Caucasians are privileged and bigoted; (b) people of color are oppressed, disadvantaged and needy.
8. Truth … reality is no longer necessarily a by-product of fact and reason, but can be shaped by misinformed and/or misguided perceivers with access to platforms – politicians, newscasters and entertainers;
9. Patriotism … appreciation for America is no longer fashionable, evidenced by removing the Pledge of Allegiance from schools, while disrespecting America is tolerated, even encouraged;
10. Election reform … while proponents of the “For the People Act of 2021” hype the bill as an expansion of voting rights and a cleanup of corruption, critics assert it will lead to a federal takeover of the election process and give every member of Congress up to $5 million of campaign funding.
Throughout the course of history, the adage nothing lasts forever has proven accurate with many forms of government. America was birthed nearly 2½ centuries ago and became united about a century later with the end of the War Between the States.
The good ship America now finds itself in deep, dangerous water. Will it move out of the storm, better for the experience, or will it bring to fruition Abraham Lincoln’s warning, “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves?”
Daniel Corso
Mechanicsville
Kudos to health district and county
I want to give a shout-out to the Chickahominy Health District and Hanover County for the well-run COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ashland.
Kudos to their efficient operation. Thanks to all the workers and volunteers.
Now all we need is more vaccines for more people!
J.M. Thomas
Mechanicsville
Food pantries meeting need in the county
This past year has put a lot of added stress on so many people and their families, with the loss of various jobs and employers having to cut back on some employees’ hours due to the pandemic.
With these lost jobs, and some hours for others, come the decisions that have to be made whether to pay the household bills, the medical bills or provide food for the family. This is where the many food pantries in the Hanover County area and beyond have kicked in to meet this unprecedented need within our community and surrounding area.
There are many food pantries right here in Hanover County. The Beaverdam Food Pantry is ably staffed by Sandy Wilcox and her inner core of volunteers, Mickey Craig, Tom Harrison, Mr. and Mrs. Dave Hunt and Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Wilson.
Without the dedication of these individuals named above, many people would continue to go hungry and/or in need of food and sundries each week in order to survive during these trying times. They have provided food and sundries for up to as many as 200 families on a Sunday, who are very much in need during these times.
Another food pantry in Hanover is the Western Hanover Emergency Action Team (W.H.E.A.T.). They service Beaverdam, Doswell, Montpelier and Rockville area residents. This past year they have served an average of 62 families each week.
These outreach efforts have touched over 500 souls and is led by Rickie Hall Smith and her dedicated roster of volunteers.
There also is Moments of Hope Food Pantry, which is located near the Hanover Courthouse on Route 301 and was founded by Bob Hummer, who is the founder and executive officer. The everyday operation of the pantry is handled by Betty Jo Hayes and her capable staff of volunteers led by Maureen and Sydney.
There are many others not listed that help Moments of Hope reach out to their community and beyond, just as W.H.E. A.T. and Beaverdam Food Pantry do.
In closing, I would encourage all to donate what they can to one or all of these organizations as they “stand in the gap” for so many families during these difficult times.