The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of 5/12/21

Spearheaded by martyr Martin Luther King Jr. and the power Christianity, America embarked on a long-overdue change in the middle of the 20th Century; today, the nation does not resemble that age in its history.

The result of King’s crusade for social justice and integration is present everywhere: neighborhoods, schools, retail outlets, clubs, hospitality venues, workplaces (including law enforcement and politics); mixed-race marriages and other forms of social interaction; people of color and Caucasians standing in line behind or with one another without prejudicial, malicious attitudes, as they should; helping each other endure difficult circumstances in places like the Food Bank in Mechanicsville.

And in 2008, America did what would have been unimaginable, even for King, electing a man of color for its 44th President and re-electing him, a historic achievement that would not have transpired without massive support from Caucasians. Yet, despite a preponderance of realities rebutting the existence of systemic racism in America, our nation is bombarded with claims, using selected outliers as proof.

The nation would be better served by focusing on systemic unity, the outcome that King envisioned, which has been emerging for decades, was watered and took root, the one marked by peace and co-existence.