The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of 5/12/21

Nation should embrace systemic unity, not racism
In a social or political context, systemic defines policies, practices or beliefs that have been established as routine, a powerful adjective currently applied to describe the level of racism in law enforcement, branding and subverting those who protect society from criminals.
The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Caucasian thug, who was then a trusted public servant of the law, is tragic as is any incident of social injustice.
However, selected outliers like Derek Chauvin, despicable as they may be, indicate the need for improved vetting and ongoing monitoring/accountability, but they do not support the allegation of systemic racism in law enforcement, a conclusion widely inconsistent with the Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Statistics examination of the matter using accounts from victims, not law officers.
Regrettably, this cancerous allegation has metastasized into other areas of society.
Undeniably, racism and other forms of evil exist in the world and in America, and practitioners of hatred periodically emerge from a population of 330+ million. But systemic racism is an entirely different matter.
A rapidly declining number of Americans can vividly recall life during the pre-Civil Rights Movement era, the pervasive oppression of people of color, denying God’s children free access to public facilities, affordable housing and jobs, stripping them of their dignity.
Spearheaded by martyr Martin Luther King Jr. and the power Christianity, America embarked on a long-overdue change in the middle of the 20th Century; today, the nation does not resemble that age in its history.
The result of King’s crusade for social justice and integration is present everywhere: neighborhoods, schools, retail outlets, clubs, hospitality venues, workplaces (including law enforcement and politics); mixed-race marriages and other forms of social interaction; people of color and Caucasians standing in line behind or with one another without prejudicial, malicious attitudes, as they should; helping each other endure difficult circumstances in places like the Food Bank in Mechanicsville.
And in 2008, America did what would have been unimaginable, even for King, electing a man of color for its 44th President and re-electing him, a historic achievement that would not have transpired without massive support from Caucasians. Yet, despite a preponderance of realities rebutting the existence of systemic racism in America, our nation is bombarded with claims, using selected outliers as proof.
The nation would be better served by focusing on systemic unity, the outcome that King envisioned, which has been emerging for decades, was watered and took root, the one marked by peace and co-existence.
Everyone has an agenda, and so does this critic of progressives who prays daily for America, not to sate ambitions but with the hope that America avoids pitfalls instigated by those who serve themselves with little or no regard for the consequences.