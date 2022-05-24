The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 5/26/22

Reader discusses ‘2000 Mules’ film and voter fraud

Dear Editor,

In contemporary America and the world, truth is no longer an easily acquired commodity, which is especially true in politics. Inside-the-Beltway is not a place for the weak or the squeamish, a world that commonly manifests self-serving, no-holds-barred tactics without regard to the impact on others.

After losing her bid for the White House in a stunning upset, Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party launched a campaign against her victorious, non-politician archenemy Donald Trump.

Four years later, Trump fired an allegation of corruption in his failed reelection bid that prompted an unacceptable, violent upheaval at the United States Capital on Jan. 6, 2021, triggering the arrest and prosecution of conservative activists and the death of a participant who was reportedly bludgeoned mercilessly by a District of Columbia police officer, similar to Derek Chauvin’s brutal assault of George Floyd.

The potential enormity of Trump’s allegation cannot be overstated, which, if proven to be factual, would be an outrageous, malicious attack on the will of the people and the integrity of America’s election system.

Fundamentally, there is nothing more sacred to a democracy than a fair and honest process to choose those who will be entrusted with the welfare of the electorate. Any conspiracy to manipulate or undermine the results of this process negatively impacts every legitimate voter -- citizens who have earned protection from ballot disenfranchisement.

To actually alter the outcome of any presidential election would likely require corrupting a massive number of votes in multiple targeted states, yet we should be equally concerned over fraud involving only one vote in one state. Tampering with the will of the people is an evil befitting of an immoral oppressive form of government, not a free and democratic society.

The aftershock of Jan. 6 appeared to be calming when Trump’s allegation reared its ugly head again with the documentary film “2000 Mules.”

Using cell phone signal tracking, digital geo-fencing and video surveillance tape of absentee ballot drop boxes, filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza reportedly makes the case that paid intermediaries dubbed “mules” unlawfully collected, transported and stuffed hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots into drop boxes in Democrat strongholds in swing states, which if this evidence can be proven factual would validate Trump’s allegation of large-scale election fraud.

Imagining a more inopportune time to release this film is difficult, which at a minimum exacerbates political division while America is dealing with international problems such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s lust for Taiwan and world power along with domestic issues traceable to Democratic Party policies such as soaring inflation, high energy prices, an illegal immigrant invasion and a growing crime rate.

Given the number of citizens who are likely to be influenced by “2000 Mules,” another investigation seems probable.

Assuming this transpires, America should pray for a shorter, less politically-divisive probe than the Russian investigation, which appeared targeted at a sitting president; and for the good of America, even the most conservative of voters should further pray the evidence is either flimsy or contrived and no elected public official is implicated.

However, if the evidence is legitimate, any felon or criminal organization must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, making a powerful statement in the process: subverting the will of the American people exacts a heavy, heavy price. Never tread on us.

“Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence,” John Adams once said.

Daniel Corso