The Mechanicsville Local letters to the Editor: Week of 6/15/22

Reader responds to Peterson’s letter to the editor

Dear Editor,

Sadly, you choose not to “hear” all of your constituents, Mr. W. Canova Peterson. You’ve had ample opportunity to speak with many of us and have chosen not to. I also see you neglected to point out that Mrs. Prichard and Mrs. Kelly-Wiecek also opposed your choice. They both had well-stated and valid concerns with Mr. Redd. Perhaps you are not used to change or maybe you are not used to being questioned.Whatever it happens to be, you’ll need to acknowledge that there are growing number of Hanover residents that want to see change and growth in the county. I’ll give Mr. Redd a chance, because I have no choice in my representation on the school board yet.

The appointment of John E. Redd to the Hanover County School Board has been in the works for two years now. It is no secret Peterson was unhappy with Sterling Daniel voting in favor of the school’s name change. Sadly, this appointment is retribution for his not voting in a way favorable to Mr. Peterson. It seems he’s forgotten that a school board member is representative not of him and his opinions, but of what is best for the teachers, staff and students of Hanover County Public Schools.

Now, I’ve made a bold claim that this appointment was two years in the making, and I’m not one to make statements that can’t be backed up with data.

Shortly after the school’s name change vote, Mr. Charles Waddell sent an “open” letter to The Mechanicsville Local in the week of Aug. 12, 2020, offering up Mr. Redd as “a well-qualified citizen whose commitment to serve, experience and expertise make him the logical choice to replace Mr. Daniel.”

Then Mr. Waddell, Henry district resident, classmate and friend of John Redd, was the first person to “introduce” him at the public hearing for school board nominations. He later followed up his support with another letter to The Mechanicsville Local in the week of May 11, 2022, urging residents to support this nomination.

Why am I so focused on Mr. Waddell in this process? Because he seems the perfect example of the “Hanover Way” and the network of men that control the choices in this county. Mr. Waddell serves on the PlanRVA Commission with Supervisors Peterson and Sean Davis of the Henry District. Seems an awfully cozy arrangement for discussing potential appointees in my opinion.

So, I ask that Hanover residents reconsider the path HCPS are now set on with the appointment of an old Hanover resident that has absolutely zero ties to the school system or the families he is set to represent. He has, in his own words, told us the kind of person he is and his vision for HCPS.

From the Richmond Times-Dispatch “Meet the candidate: John E. Redd” published May 19, 2022, he said: “I was nominated because I made myself available to serve as a conservative, Christian voice on the School Board… Our freedoms are given to us by God, not by government, but we have been complacent and have let the distractions and ungodliness get a foothold in our society, our government and our schools. We have strayed from godly principles and are reaping the consequences of disobedience.” Last I checked this is a public school system where there is supposed to be separation of church and state; quite frankly, these are the least concerning of his comments.

Given the time I could write a paper on how Mr. Peterson’s justification for nominating Mr. Redd over any of the other candidates really was nothing more than that good old “Hanover Way,” but it won’t change anything. Instead, I will be even more present and involved in what is happening in my community and the school system. There are many of us here in Hanover that want and are fighting for change. The generation of children we are raising are even more focused on making big changes, and I couldn’t be prouder to sit back and watch the revolution of change happen at their hands.

Kristin Stevens