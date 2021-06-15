The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 6/16/21

1) Your figures, showing Donald Trump winning so many more counties than Joe Biden, do show an amazingly lopsided-looking outcome. But it’s not chicanery. If you look up a map of the Virginia 2020 election results by county, with red for Republican, blue for Democrat, you’ll see a vastly red map. If all those counties voted for Trump, how could Biden win? A few, very populous counties combined to have more votes for Biden than all the other rural counties combined. Many, many rural counties making up America tend to have relatively low population counts (and tend to vote Republican). Twenty rural counties’ votes -- or more -- might equal the same number in just one highly populated county. It’s like that all over America. The same argument holds for states won by Obama vs. Trump. What matters is winning electoral votes. In all but two states, whichever presidential candidate wins the majority of votes, gets to win all the electoral votes. In Virginia’s case, because more people voted for Biden, he won ALL of our 13 electoral votes. Because Biden got more total electoral votes than Trump did in America, he won. He didn’t need to win more counties or even states, since different states have different numbers of electoral votes. You may recall that Hillary Clinton got 3 million more votes than Trump, but lost the election. It sounds as though your issue is with the electoral process.