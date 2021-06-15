The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 6/16/21

Response: Biden defeated Trump by 67 million votes
Regarding Daniel Baumann’s June 2, 2021, letter to the editor: Audit farce must stop if our vote is to count: I do appreciate his well-researched statistics, but he overlooked the fact that Joe Biden-won counties were home to 67 million more Americans than Donald Trump-won counties.
Large urban core counties with a high population account for nearly half the population (97 million people), and suburban counties with large metropolitan areas accounted for an additional 72 million people in Biden-won counties. The total population of Biden counties was 197.9 million compared to Trump’s counties of 130.3 million.
In all honesty, do Republicans believe that people who voted for Trump in 2016 just because they didn’t like Hillary Clinton voted for him again in 2020? I think not.
Maybe Trump looked like he had the early lead, but he told his voters to vote in person, not by mail, which he said would most likely be fraudulent, though he had done it for years. If you believe something is dishonest, why would he have done that?
So realistically, most mail-in ballots went to Biden. The absentee ballot went by 27.4% in the 2016 General Election to 46% in the 2020 General Election.
These voters voted by mail because they believed that masks and not being at rallies and other social events were something they had to do during the pandemic. Trump supporters turned up at rallies (mostly unmasked), boat parades, and Trump train events.
Judges abided by the laws of our Constitution in the judgment of this election. I often wondered if Hillary won in 2016, but the law of the land said she didn’t, and, as an American, I obey the laws of the land.
I know you Republicans are seething mad about the unfair results, but it has been proven accurate. These audits where they are trying to find bamboo paper ballots (fraudulent votes from China) are almost laughable and very disturbing.
Why doesn’t the Republican Party rebuild itself with decent leaders? I, for one, love Larry Hogan, the governor of Maryland. What a true leader he is. I’m sure there must be others like him.
Why Trump? He promotes violence and only is in it for himself. He made fellow Americans hate one another due to party, race, and creed. He says stolen election, but what does he want for the country that is positive and uniting? I am in my 70s, and I’ve never seen such an abomination.
I hope people will put their egos aside and strive to resolve things together. Let’s turn off our televisions with all the crazy news channels and see one another for who we really are. Let’s become the United States of America again.
Carole Olsen
Mechanicsville
Responding to justifying election doubts
Responding to Daniel Baumann’s letter regarding his weariness at having to justify doubts about the 2020 election:
1) Your figures, showing Donald Trump winning so many more counties than Joe Biden, do show an amazingly lopsided-looking outcome. But it’s not chicanery. If you look up a map of the Virginia 2020 election results by county, with red for Republican, blue for Democrat, you’ll see a vastly red map. If all those counties voted for Trump, how could Biden win? A few, very populous counties combined to have more votes for Biden than all the other rural counties combined. Many, many rural counties making up America tend to have relatively low population counts (and tend to vote Republican). Twenty rural counties’ votes -- or more -- might equal the same number in just one highly populated county. It’s like that all over America. The same argument holds for states won by Obama vs. Trump. What matters is winning electoral votes. In all but two states, whichever presidential candidate wins the majority of votes, gets to win all the electoral votes. In Virginia’s case, because more people voted for Biden, he won ALL of our 13 electoral votes. Because Biden got more total electoral votes than Trump did in America, he won. He didn’t need to win more counties or even states, since different states have different numbers of electoral votes. You may recall that Hillary Clinton got 3 million more votes than Trump, but lost the election. It sounds as though your issue is with the electoral process.
2.) “We saw affidavits in the hundreds” (please, site your sources). Did you really? Hundreds of officially signed, notarized, sworn-in affidavits? Or did you hear someone say there were? Or did you see a stack of papers that was the “hundreds of affidavits”? Site your source, please. A reliable source? Multiple Facebook posts? Karen at church? A news outlet that’s being sued $1.6 billion for defamation, with a claim that Fox News personalities spread lies on air about Dominion’s voting machines and software, and also “recklessly disregarded the truth” and resulted in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol? Anybody can make an accusation, but it’s up to judges to determine if the accusations should be taken seriously. Fact: More than 40 lawsuits were filed challenging election results. Not a single one merited serious value, determined by a variety of judges. (Business insider.) These are judges from districts in various states and certainly not all considered Democratic. No reasonable argument can be made why all the suits failed, except that they didn’t hold water. Not enough proof? Trump’s own Attorney General William Barr declared “the U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.” (WSJ) There’s no way that no mistakes were made with tens of millions of votes, but widespread fraud? Fact: It’s been proven not to be.
And, 3.) “The votes miraculously changed overnight” after Trump was winning. Is a baseball game winner called after the 4th inning? That’s the argument you’re making for Trump winning.
Here’s why he appeared to be winning initially: The majority of Republicans voted in-person on Election Day (as requested by Trump). The majority of Democrats voted by mail-in ballot. Most states counted the in-person votes first, so, the tallies counted earliest were mostly Trump votes. When votes are being tallied, there’s always (from reliable sources) a figure showing the percentage of total votes that have been counted. It doesn’t really matter who is showing the lead if you’ve only counted 20% or 30% of the total votes. Fact: When Trump was in the lead in some states, the majority of votes had not been counted. That’s easily verifiable.
I always wonder: If the election was rigged, why didn’t Democrats get a majority in the Senate and a wider win in the House?
Is it Anti-American to question the 2020 election? Sadly, it’s become all too American to believe inflammatory Facebook posts and “I heard” rather than looking into reliable sources (how about the printed Richmond Times-Dispatch?) and deciding for yourself.
I would urge anyone, regardless of party affiliation, to look at the non-profit site politifact.com when you want the truth about political rumors. They address major national rumors (including from Facebook), state if it’s true or not, and the reasons why. There’s even a Virginia politifact for more local issues at VPM.
Nancy Patterson
Glen Allen
Eliminating democracy has missing issue
What a shame. We have a very large group of the United States of America sincerely recognizing and honoring our American military for serving and dying for our country in order to preserve the American way of life, freedom, liberty and justice for all.
Then we have a large group of people who praise and support a person who was impeached twice, voted out after one term, called our dead military “losers and suckers” and cannot recognize that the real losers and suckers are the ones who on Jan. 6 engineered and orchestrated an insurrection to forcefully take over the American Government.
We must really be missing something in life when so many can be masterminded by a person hell-bent on throwing away our democracy -- or his own protection.
Ted Mentz
Old Church
$60,000 welfare comment isn’t entire story
Everyone on U.S. Rep. Robert Wittman’s email list recently received notice that Virginians can be paid $60,000 in welfare to stay at home and not work. This is hogwash!
Wittman leaves much of the story untold and also makes some assumptions that cannot be validated.
First off, he states that his hypothetical family of three is getting $1,300 monthly in a federal unemployment bonus as a part of the American Rescue Plan. This may be true but it’s not welfare and what he doesn’t say is that this benefit expires on Sept. 4 of this year.
Next he says that the family gets $433 each month as an Earned Income Tax Credit. Wrong again. Citizens who are not working and do not have earned income cannot receive these funds. No one can receive unemployment and earned tax credit at the same time.
Then he moves on to the Child Tax Credit, stating again that his hypothetical family receives $600 each month. However, he fails to state that this disbursement does not start until July -- less than 60 days before the unemployment bonus ends. This means a tested program was designed to make it easier for parents to get back to work.
For Mr. Wittman’s hypothetical family, it will probably cover about half of their child care cost. It also is part of the American Rescue Plan, which will lift more than 4 million children out of poverty and place 5 million closer to the poverty line.
Finally, Congressman Wittman says, “If they also receive Medicaid, then they could receive another $1,348 per month.” This implies that the funds go directly to the family, which is not true. If the family is Medicaid eligible, they will never see the money or have access to it. But we have no way of knowing if they are eligible because eligibility will be determined monthly when the parent is employed. Medicaid is not counted as income and is not welfare.
Congressman Wittman voted against the American Rescue Plan. His caucus never introduced counter proposals to help us out of the COVID-19 crisis. The real welfare is reducing the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. Mr. Wittman, are you a hypocrite?
June Bohrer
Mechanicsville
Data includes reminder about the voters
It appears some of our fellow citizens, including Daniel Baumann, are still struggling in the wake of the 2020 election results. And while I have little hope that the below information will assuage such minds, given what I suspect is a news diet that feeds limited information to appeal to how people feel as opposed to a full scope of actual data. Nonetheless, let’s review:
It’s a great time to remind everyone that counties don’t vote people do. And as we continue to see the urban/rural population shifts over the past decades, it’s not terribly surprising that election results have shifted as well.
Our great Commonwealth of Virginia is a perfect example: We have 133 counties, the top 11 of which contain roughly the same population as the other 122! Which means any candidate that sweeps those counties with a significant enough margin will win the election, regardless of the margins/counts in the other 100+ counties!
As well, the currently identified “Bellwether” counties are on the other side of this urban/rural population shift. As polarization occurs, urban centers grow larger and bluer, while rural sites tend to become redder. Therefore, it’s not surprising at all that a candidate who wins the state’s major metropolitan areas would lose a significant number of rural counties and still win the overall election.
There were more than 50 lawsuits regarding the 2020 Election -- none of which resulted in any significant findings of wrongdoing or fraud, including those in states with Republican-led governments. The Georgia recount, led by the Republican Secretary of State, upheld the results of the election, with the vast majority of counties showing no change or less than 10 ballot result changes.
While voter fraud does sometimes exist, such as the Pennsylvania man who voted for Donald Trump on behalf of his dead mother, the actual instances of voter fraud in 2020 number less than the lawsuits filed against the election results.
The “early leads” in the election results showed the differences between in-person voting (and those counts) and early or mail-in voting (and the way those ballots are counted). In 2020, there was a significant differential between voters who went in person (typically Republican) vs. early/mail-in (Democrat).
In many states, including our own, mail-in ballots count until after the polls close for in-person voting. In some states, those ballots don’t BEGIN the counting process until that time. As such, many urban centers which had sizable early/mail in votes -- which again, tended to be Democratic -- didn’t start counting until later in the evening and began to post results after midnight.
In Philadelphia, for example, slightly more than half of the ballots came in via mail in 2020, up from about 18,500 in 2016. There really is no surprise that the results changed over the course of early Wednesday morning and in the following days as the mail-in ballots from heavily Democratic voters in large and heavily Democratic areas were counted.
Finally, the 2020 election yielded the highest turnout in U.S. history to date, with 17 million MORE voters in 2020 than in 2016, according to census.gov. While all demographics showed an increase in voter turnout, the percent of young voters (18-34) shot up from 49% in 2016 to 57% in 2020. And these voters, by a wide margin went for Joe Biden -- a trend that had been widely polled and predicted for most of the Trump presidency.
In addition, Trump’s approval rating, through his entire presidency, never broke the 50% mark -- a bellwether itself in presidential re-election history.
Trump follows other 20th century predecessors who could not make that mark and failed to gain a second term: George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, and Gerald Ford.
Given his approval numbers over the previous four years, there were clearly a significant number of voters who were not going to vote for a second term for Trump.
Unfortunately, these truths just don’t line up with the way some people “feel” about the 2020 election. That being said, these are the facts -- whether people choose to believe them or not.