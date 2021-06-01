 Skip to main content
The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of 6/2/2021
The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of 6/2/2021

Audit farce must stop if we want our vote to count

It is really getting old, being forced to constantly justify having doubts about the 2020 election.

The people who say an audit will jeopardize our vote and is fraudulent are the same ones that forced us to put up with the four-year investigation of the 2016 election.

Are we wrong to have our doubts?

Obama received 69,000,000 votes in 2008, in 2020 Trump received 74,000,000 votes and Biden received 81,000,000 votes.

In 2008, Obama won 873 counties, in 2020 Trump won 2,497 counties, and Biden won 477 counties.

Both Obama and Trump won 18 of 19 bellwether counties. Biden won 1 of 19 bellwether counties.

Both Obama and Trump won Florida, Ohio, and Iowa. Biden lost Florida, Ohio, and Iowa.

We saw affidavits in the hundreds and other evidence of bad behavior in the election.

We saw several states with Trump leads mysteriously shut down in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia at the same time around midnight, and then open a few hours later with Biden miraculously ahead!

We saw judges ignore the results and constitutional laws violated.

We saw rallies, boat parades, and one auto rally 95 miles long for Trump, and it means nothing?

So tell us again how Biden actually won 81,000,000 votes and lost so many algorithms.

And tell us why we are so evil and anti-American for asking that questions?

Daniel Baumann

Mechanicsville

