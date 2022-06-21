The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 6/23/22

As the nation continues to mourn the tragic loss of life that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, our thoughts and prayers remain with the families, the community and all involved. As we reflect on this event, not knowing all the facts, questions remain as to how and why this happened. What served as a catalyst to spur this horrific act? How can law enforcement agencies, government officials, schools and community leaders learn from this and be better prepared to prevent and respond? Leaders are continually asking these questions in an effort to prevent the next tragedy. Since this event, I have been asked how safe are our Hanover Schools? I assure you that we have been asking and responding to these types of questions for decades. Law enforcement has made many advancements in technology and tactical resources. However, the best preparation to prevent and respond will always include strong community partnerships. I have shared before that tragedy in our schools is unfathomable. As a father, I had never felt concerned for the safety of my children in our Hanover schools. I personally know the teachers and staff and am aware of their security protocols, training and professionalism. Yet, as we were reminded in Uvalde, Texas, tragedy is still possible. Strong partnerships will always be critical while, as a community, we continually plan how to be better prepared. Policing involves dynamic, unpredictable and very dangerous situations. When considering the safety of our youth, we must consider not only the time they are in school but their time outside of school. As such, our core strategy to public safety has been very holistic as we look to support our community at home, at work and in transit as well. A safe community serves to support safer schools. For more than two decades, we have worked hard with Hanover County Administration and the Board of Supervisors to have deputies in all of our schools, and we remain dedicated to ultimately achieving this goal. Amidst marches across the nation calling for dead police officers, narratives to defund police and to remove officers from schools have impacted hiring and retention, but we remain committed to this goal. For years, we have worked closely with school administration and developed plans to support our schools, community and our most precious resource – our children. Safety and security assessments are routinely completed by Sheriff’s Office certified crime prevention officers and provided to school administrators and staff. In addition to safety and security, deputies in our schools serve in mentorship roles and teach and work closely with school staff to stay abreast of potential concerns. Our deputies train on the latest tactical response, Crisis Intervention Training (CIT)/mental health, tactical alarm capabilities and available resources for school responses. These are just a few examples of efforts designed to implement best practices and always keep the safety of our children and community as a top priority. For your Sheriff’s Office, partnerships with our schools, government and elected officials are not simply a program, new unit or latest idea – they are a part of our culture. When investing in our youth, these established partnerships are the Hanover way and serve to keep us better prepared for the future. Ultimately, we recognize that events like this can happen in any community. We are committed to keeping our schools safe by working closely with all of our partners as we invest in and provide a safe and secure environment for our children. Together, we are stronger. We must always remember, always learn and always improve and strengthen our resolve to keep our schools and communities safe.