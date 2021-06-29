The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of 6/30/32

l Unacceptable: Your interpretation/rewording of my views and statement regarding the Chauvin-Floyd incident, “he says Derek Chauvin is just a bad apple and we should forget it and be happy Blacks and Whites ‘stand in line together’ now” is not an accurate summary of my perspective or my statement that not only condemns Chauvin, as well as other incidents of social injustice, but calls for action, “The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Caucasian thug, who was then a trusted public servant of the law, is tragic as is any incident of social injustice. However, selected outliers like Derek Chauvin, despicable as they may be, indicate the need for improved vetting and ongoing monitoring/accountability, but they do not support the allegation of systemic racism in law enforcement, a conclusion widely inconsistent with the Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Statistics examination of the matter using accounts from victims, not law officers.”