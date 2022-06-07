The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: week of 6/8/2022

Peterson discusses Redd appointment

Dear Editor,

What is this world we now live in? Good is evil. Total tolerance is good.

George Orwell, you were right on target, just a little premature.

I am the Mechanicsville representative on the Board of Supervisors and it was my responsibility to recommend one of eight candidates to be appointed to our School Board. Our meeting started as normal, with an invocation and the pledge to our national flag. We recognized one of our young citizens for achieving the special honor of becoming an Eagle Scout, which is always a special event.

Then came citizen’s time – a time when we allow all citizens to come forward and express and share their concerns and thoughts about all things relevant to the county. Six of our residents chose to heatedly speak in opposition to the Hanover citizen who was later appointed to our School Board. One even went so far as to say “even his name is a dog whistle for neo-confederates.”

Two days earlier, Monday evening, I informed each of the candidates of my decision to recommend John R. Redd for the position. After informing the candidates, I informed each of my colleagues on the Board of Supervisors. No one else was informed before our meeting. I can’t say I was shocked because our Hanover grapevine obviously works well. People already knew of my intentions.

What bothered me was that these people knew nothing about Mr. Redd other than what they read in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, who graciously had given each candidate an opportunity to share their thoughts on two basic questions about their thoughts regarding Hanover schools.

Mr. Redd stated in his response that he was a Christian and a member of Fairmount Christian Church and that he tried to live his life in accordance with biblical principles and that he believed that all children in the schools should be treated equally. Well, apparently to those who spoke, that simply meant that he was intolerant and hated all LGBTQ+ people and maybe blacks as well. My understanding of Christianity is that our God is a God of love, so I have taken Mr. Redd at his word.

Others have not. The man has not been sworn in. He has never voted on a current School Board issue. Yet these six people have chosen to pass judgment on him without any basis other than his expression of faith. What is wrong with this picture? Quite a lot I believe. What kind of cesspool are you in when you choose to judge others, not on their actions, but simply because you think they may disagree with your opinion or position?

If that wasn’t enough, I opened the Sunday May 29 edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch only to find that Michael Paul Williams has jumped right in the pool with them. It was a bit disappointing to find that a rewarded opinion writer would choose to make similar judgements without ever checking his facts.

Journalists strive to share all the facts with their readers. Apparently, opinion writers are not held to that same standard.

People, give the man a chance. Don’t make pre-mature judgements based only on actions you think might happen. You are not mind readers.

W. Canova Peterson, Mechanicsville Representative

Hanover County board of Supervisors