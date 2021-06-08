The Mechanicsville Local letters to the editor: Week of 6/9/2021

Does every video clearly show abuse by police? No. Do all police treat Blacks poorly? Of course not, but we’ve seen too many incidents with our own eyes to not be skeptical anymore, and to not question all the processes that come together to allow such violence to occur time and time again.

George Floyd’s murder was the straw that broke the camel’s back and opened people’s eyes.

A recent egregious example of institutional racism was the family that was informed by police their loved one died in an automobile accident. Police video from the incident -released under FOIA -- reveals a much more sinister cause of death at the hands of officers.

Systemic racism in policing does not just refer to police officers’ direct actions. In this case, many layers of people at the department facilitated the cover-up.

The fact that many urban cities have police departments whose officers (mostly white) don’t reflect the population they serve (largely Black) is another common institutional issue within policing.

What about many states’ laws that allow an officer to respond with deadly force if she/he thinks their life may be in danger?