The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: week of 7/13/22

Waddell offers rebuttal related to Redd appointment

Dear Editor,

Cervantes is credited with saying “facts are the enemy of truth.” There seems to be a plethora of examples of that wisdom. Allow me to illustrate.

In her June 15 Letter to the Editor (LTE) on the subject of the recent appointment of Mr. John Redd to represent the Mechanicsville district on the Hanover County School Board (HCSB), Ms. Kristin Stevens of Mechanicsville made several assertions. Some of her statements are indeed factual; others, well not so.

Fact: Stevens correctly points out that I serve on PlanRVa with Supervisor Davis and Supervisor Peterson. Using this fact she alleges that there exists some “cozy arrangement for discussing potential appointees” arising out of service on this organization.

Truth: While I do serve on PlanRVa with two of Hanover`s elected and one other appointed representative, our discussions center on regional issues. Sidebar discussions do not happen. Should I, or any citizen for that matter, wish an audience with any board member, contact information is posted on the county website. Each board member is easily accessible and responsive.

My entire advocacy has been in open forums including a LTE to the Local and public comments before the Board of Supervisors – advocacy that Stevens acknowledges.

And to correct another factual error, it was not I who introduced Redd at the May meeting; it was Mr. Warren Rice who lives in the Mechanicsville district.

Fact: I was indeed the author of a letter criticizing the then-current school board representative for initiating the school name changes in the summer of 2020.

Truth: My objection to the action of renaming the schools is stated in my LTE printed in the Local:

“Eventually the schools or the high school would be replaced. Then, not now, would be the time to inaugurate new names. It is also a waste of county resources to remove the names. Resources would best have been spent on education and administration costs.”

Minutes from the Nov. 12, 2019 HCSB meeting buttress my point:

“If the School Board decides to resolve the matter, it will cost an estimated $495,000 to change the names and mascots at Lee-Davis and Stonewall Jackson.”

“Regardless of whether the lawsuit is resolved, Lee-Davis and Stonewall Jackson will eventually be replaced as part of the School Board’s long-term facilities planning, and they will be renamed pursuant to existing School Board Policy.”

The costs to remove and replace signage and associated costs would have been better allocated to the acquisition of material and supplies needed by individual schools. In the past several weeks, I attended several meetings where the newly appointed board member Redd met with parents to discuss their concerns. Two of those parents detailed an instance when their children’s school had run out of toilet paper near the end of the school term and that they had been told that there was not sufficient funds to buy more.

Like every citizen of Hanover, I pay taxes. Those taxes fund the school system. Therefore, I am a stakeholder in decisions made by the school board. I resent squandering resources that are better appropriated for necessities. And because my taxes fund the schools, I feel that my voice and my advocacy of Redd should be afforded the same validity as that of Stevens’.

I was present at the board meeting when Supervisor Peterson announced his appointment, detailed the process and acknowledged the challenges that he faced with any qualified candidates. Were Steven’s innuendo based in fact, the selection process would have been abbreviated. The failure of whichever candidate that Stevens supported is undoubtedly disappointing, but to allege that the school board appointment is "two years in the making" is patently an error and lacks credibility.

I would postulate that the reason for the now former representative not being reappointed was possibly due to accountability and trust issues. Anyone who would recommend allocation of the scarce resources for such frivolous undertakings demonstrates questionable judgement.

To repeat, those schools were scheduled to be replaced in the near future and would not bear the current names. The cost of renaming was a waste of my and every county taxpayers’ money.

It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness. You can stand on the sidelines and engage in innuendo and draw conclusions founded on half-truths, or you can reach out to the newly appointed school board member to articulate your views, advocate for your issues and collaborate for progress.

That choice is yours.

Charlie Waddell