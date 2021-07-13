The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 7/14/21

When the article was written, that was about 900 per year. The article also said the non-citizen registrants were discovered because they self-identified and had their status changed.

If these non-citizens were part of an organized voter fraud scheme to disrupt U.S. elections, why would they self-identify and have their status changed to non-registered? And, there was no mention that any of the registrants ever voted. All that’s claimed is they registered, likely in error because they didn’t understand the process

The article was based on data from the Heritage Foundation site subsequently mentioned.

On the site’s initial page — where it’s expected the Foundation’s more egregious, damning examples of widespread fraud would be cited, it’s asserted that, since 1988 1,852 citizens voted illegally 7,474 times. In other words, over a 30-year period the Heritage Foundation uncovered approximately 250 fraudulent votes per year.

The site goes on to note that they have documented 1,285 cases of fraud the past four years. It’s not clear whether they are included in the previously mentioned 1,852 citizens who voted illegally, but to give the Heritage Foundation the benefit of the doubt, let’s assume the 1,285 cases are new.