The Mechanicsville local Letters to the Editor: Week of 7/21/21

Driving not a right it’s a privilege; obey traffic laws
Just read about a young mother being killed by a driver fleeing the police.
How many innocent people have been killed because of these idiots? When you see that blue light blinking, just stop. That officer has a good reason in asking you to stop.
Remember, people, driving is a privilege not a “right”. When you get in that vehicle, you are obligated to obey every traffic law passed in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
One of those laws is to pull over when directed by a law enforcement officer.
If you want, get the officer’s name and badge number in case you feel that you have not been treated professionally. Matter of fact, my experience has been that an officer gives me a business card whether I ask for it or not.
It’s hard enough driving on our roads and street without some psycho endangering everyone.
Remember, just STOP!
Dan Johnson
Montpelier
Resident: Poll should have kept school names
Supervisor Sue Dibble, South Anna District, did the right thing in not reappointing Kelly Evko to the Hanover County School Board.
Dibble noted that her decision was based on a number of factors, and that Evko’s vote supporting a name change for Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School was only one of those factors.
Well, if it had been the only factor, her decision would have been justified.
Evko is quoted in your Local article of July 7 as saying, “Our job is not a political job necessarily ... not to do what is politically popular but do what is best for the students.”
Well, I would like to remind her that her job as a public servant was to do the will of the people.
A poll of the people of Hanover County taken by the Hanover County School Board itself had shown that 84% of the people of Hanover opposed a name change for the schools.
The will of the people could not have been clearer. Instead, Evko and the three others who voted for the change clearly did the will of the mob. Is there anybody out there who really believes otherwise?
In the two months prior to the school board vote, I personally sent eight emails to each school board member, including Evko, with copies going to each member of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors, pointing out all the good reasons why the names should not be removed. Evko replied to one of those, thanking me for the email.
I regret to say that the Hanover County camps of the Sons of Confederate Veterans showed no interest and no action that I know of in defending their Confederate heritage in this matter. Although the organization is apolitical, its membership is composed of Hanover citizens who have a right and a duty to speak out.
I write as a parent whose four children attended Hanover County Public Schools and as one whose family history goes back 300 years in Hanover County and nearly 400 years in Virginia.
Michael “Mickey” Reardon
Mechanicsville