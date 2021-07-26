The Mechanicsville local Letters to the Editor: Week of 7/21/21

Dibble noted that her decision was based on a number of factors, and that Evko’s vote supporting a name change for Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School was only one of those factors.

Well, if it had been the only factor, her decision would have been justified.

Evko is quoted in your Local article of July 7 as saying, “Our job is not a political job necessarily ... not to do what is politically popular but do what is best for the students.”

Well, I would like to remind her that her job as a public servant was to do the will of the people.

A poll of the people of Hanover County taken by the Hanover County School Board itself had shown that 84% of the people of Hanover opposed a name change for the schools.

The will of the people could not have been clearer. Instead, Evko and the three others who voted for the change clearly did the will of the mob. Is there anybody out there who really believes otherwise?