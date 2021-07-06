The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of 7/7/21

Dog discarded rather than taken to shelter

This letter is for the person who discarded his/her elderly dog like he was just trash. I will never understand how someone could be so heartless. It’s the same as leaving a defenseless child to fend for him or her.

If you were in dire circumstances and could not keep him, were you so cowardly that you could not bring him to the county shelter to rehome? I know you do not care about what happened to him because you never made a lost report or came to the shelter to claim him. He would surely have died if Hanover Animal Control had not found him. He was by the side of the road. He could not walk. They rushed him to the emergency vet thinking he’s been hit by a car. However, being a dachshund, he was suffering from a back issue.

They lovingly cared for him with cage rest and meds until I adopted him. You see, I am an old rescuer and cannot sit by while a senior dog languishes. He’s mine now. He is getting all the love and care I can give him for as long as he has left.

When his time comes, I will place him next to the other innocents I have rescued, loved, and lost. But, I cannot figure out why he walks around my house crying as if he is looking for someone. It makes me sad to think that he misses you even though you don’t care.