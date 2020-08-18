The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 8/20/20

HCSB’s action makes resident proud of county
This past year has been a time of many drastic changes to our lives. Although change is inevitable, and often beneficial, it also can be stressful and throw us off balance. I am reassured by the way I have seen people around me adjust to these changes and show generosity and empathy for others in our community.
On the subject of change, I am extremely proud of the Hanover County School Board for making the decision to do the right thing and change the Confederate names of Lee-Davis and Stonewall Jackson to something less divisive and more inclusive of our whole community. I am sure it was a difficult decision, given the strong objection by many residents. However, the decision reflects an intent to move forward into the future instead of stubbornness to remain mired in a contentious past.
My husband graduated from Lee-Davis High School in 1972 and my daughter from Atlee High School in 2010. I have been aware since she started kindergarten at Washington Henry Elementary School of the school names being a topic of discussion and concern among some Hanover residents. I am so glad this issue has finally been dealt with. I want to thank the school board for this conscientious decision, and say how proud I am to be a citizen of Hanover County.
Jude Schlotzhauer
Mechanicsville
Third-party idea offered on school names
“The names and changing of the names at each school have been an extremely sensitive issue to many Hanoverians” read the statement issued by the Hanover County School Board when they decided to re-install the Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School signage.
Indeed, it is a sensitive issue, which is why I and many other Hanoverians, including the membership of Together Hanover, have called for a third-party, independent organization to guide our community through a process to discuss and change the Confederate school names and mascots.
This would be part of a larger racial justice and repair process that would include an equity audit of Hanover County Public Schools, possibly done by a separate diversity and inclusion consultant.
This audit would examine, make recommendations, and hold Hanover County Public Schools accountable for addressing systemic racial disparities in several categories such as hiring and staffing, professional development, curricular and instructional materials, access to G/T (gifted and talented) programming and advanced coursework, discipline, and access to extra-curricular opportunities.
Every time I, as an individual parent and education policy expert, have pressed the need for Hanover County Public Schools to have an equity audit conducted, the response has been: “We do those ourselves.” This defies the definition of “audit.”
Furthermore, in December 2017, Together Hanover, represented by Hueina Su, insisted on the appointment of a third-party, independent organization in our first public statement to the school board that called for the harmful Confederate school names and mascots to be changed.
We advocated the organization’s work should start with moderating public dialogue about those names and mascots.
At the following school board meeting in January 2018, in our next public statement, I expressed great reservations with the survey process that had just been announced that night.
I reiterated that any feedback process needed to be taken on by an independent, third-party organization and that the superintendent and his staff, as the school board’s employees, should not be put in the position of conducting this survey.
When I asked one school board member where they got this unsound survey idea, and why they hadn’t consulted with the Virginia School Board Association or another school district that has been through this, they told me with enthusiasm, “Oh, the survey was HCPS Senior Staff’s idea.”
The then school board chair Sue Dibble reassured me and other advocates repeatedly that she and the Hanover County School Board trusted Dr. Michael Gill and his staff to manage the process.
Now, here we are post successful name change vote -- thank you, Ms. Ola Hawkins, Mr. Robert Hundley, Mr. Sterling Daniel, and Ms. Kelly Evko!
The Hanover County Board of Supervisors and Hanover County School Board members who did not agree with the vote and did not like that the formerly Confederate-themed schools’ signs came down have suddenly decided after five years of overwhelmingly positive reviews and endorsements stating otherwise that Dr. Gill and his staff are bullies who have mismanaged the process.
(Never mind that attorneys for the board of supervisors fighting the name changes argued recently in a court of law that they have nothing to do with school names and mascots.)
Indeed, Hanover County Public Schools is not equipped to guide itself through a racial justice and repair process, or to audit itself.
Hanover County Public Schools routinely appoints third-party, independent organizations to oversee and conduct other tasks, audits, and reports. So, why not in this case?
If Hanover County School Board members and leaders truly believe, as they keep repeating that, “racism and hatred zhave no place in our schools,” they will save themselves and us all further grief and ineptitude and appoint an entity to help us to meaningfully begin the process of racial repair and healing.
The Confederate names and mascots are just symptoms; without addressing the deeper problem of institutional racism, the disease will rage on unabated.
Rachel Levy, Ph.D.
Together Hanover
Ashland
Descriptions hurtful, insulting and wrong
After reading Heather Greenwell’s letter in the Aug. 5 edition of The Local, I am compelled to respond to her gross mischaracterization of our community.
While I endorse and respect Ms. Greenwell’s right to express her opinion and support for the Hanover County School Board, the use of the terms “Klanover” and “backward” to describe our fine county is hurtful, insulting and wrong.
To brand our entire county with these unfair labels is beyond offensive.
I find it interesting that Ms. Greenwell would use such words since it appears she is a proponent of inclusivity and respect for all people yet her terminology promotes divisiveness and contempt.
My family moved to Hanover in 1998 for many reasons, not the least of which was the reputation of its citizens as being fine, upstanding, moral people.
Hanover was then and continues to be a wonderful place to live, work, worship and raise a family.
We take pride in being Hanover County residents and like other citizens don’t consider ourselves to be “backward” in any way.
Likewise, similar to many others, we proudly embrace the role Hanover played in the history of Virginia and our nation.
Is Hanover’s role in history perfect? No, it isn’t, but whose is?
As has been stated many times by those more eloquent than me, the important thing about history is that we acknowledge it along with our imperfections to learn from them and avoid repeating our mistakes.
It is disappointing that Hanover doesn’t measure up to Ms. Greenwell’s racial justice standards. Might I suggest she consider exercising her right to relocate to a community more deserving of her ideals. I’m confident it wouldn’t be difficult to round up a few of my fellow “backward” Hanoverians to help her pack.
Scott DeNoon
Mechanicsville
Retired history teacher: treason was committed
I am a retired public school U.S. history teacher with 40 years of experience who now is happy to call Hanover County my home. While I have not lived here all that long, I believe my professional career and the subject I taught lend credibility to the following points I would like to make about the actions and pronouncements of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors at the July 22 meeting and the reactions of your readers to the same.
I was dismayed by some of the mythology I read masquerading as history. To continue calling the Civil War “The War between the States” and to argue that it was not about slavery is Neo-Confederate interpretation from the school of Ulrich B. Philips and others, which has been thoroughly discredited by modern scholarship.
I also was dismayed by the sanctimonious remarks by some of the supervisors criticizing the actions of the four members of the school board who voted in favor of changing the school names.
There are several compelling reasons that cried out for the change:
While it may or may not be true that the schools were named after Confederate leaders to discourage African American students from attending, this much is simple fact. The men for whom the schools were named committed treason against the United States government. You only need reference Article 3, Section 3 of the Constitution to understand that. To continue perpetually venerating individuals who committed treason simply does not make sense; I daresay it is unpatriotic.
More importantly, no public school student should ever be shamed, embarrassed, or humiliated by the name or the mascots of their schools.
Much of the anti-change commentary I read clearly applied to white members of the student body, their parents, and alumni.
What of the sensibilities of African American students and the white students who were made uncomfortable by the controversial names and a mascot associated with a period of the nation’s history that has some features to be proud of but a lot to deeply regret?
I did truly enjoy some of the even-handed and compassionate letters that I read.
I was relieved that some of the readers shared my concern that in the furor over the name change, no one seemed to be thinking about the interests of the African American students or of the white students who understand that change was long overdue.
And what excellent parenting by the father who wrote: “… I will sit my 16-year-old son down and explain the issues that have led to this change, and I believe that he will be proud that our county made this decision once he understands the impact to others.”
That particular passage was so very impressive, and profoundly moving.
Michael Ludwig
Old Church
Mechanicsville Resident: No Guilt Trip on equal meaning
A few readers have tried to lay a “Guilt Trip” on the citizens of Hanover County and I am tired of it. These people want you to believe if you do not agree completely with the demands of BLM and/or Antifa and their supporters; you are a racist. This is totally wrong! Equally has an entirely different meaning to these people than what I was taught.
One pointed out a “Red Neck Lane” group at Lee-Davis High School but failed to mention the “Miss Black America” contest or the “BET Awards”. etc., that are reserved for “Blacks Only”, whereby the “Miss America” contest is open to people of all color. There are no “Whites Only” contests in America!
Another wrote referring to Hanover County as “Klanover”, but they still elected to relocate here “For the schools”. Yes! Those same schools that carried the names of Confederate leaders did not slow them down from coming to Hanover 10 years ago. Now they view Hanover as “Backwards”. Oh my … Lions and tigers and bears … Oh my!
There is nothing wrong with Hanover, or its citizens! Do not let these radical, left wing extremist, Marxist, socialists shame you into feeling any guilt for things you have nothing to feel guilty or shame over.
We moved to Hanover 30 years ago and many a day we have rejoiced over getting out of Richmond, and even more so in recent times.
Given options which would you select: Hanover, Portland, Seattle, Chicago, or LA? I would still pick Hanover and be glad I did.
Buddy Cousins
Ashland
Resident: ‘Klanover’ term unfair, incorrect
In response to the letter sent by Heather Greenwell in the issue dated Aug. 5, I must say the following: She is correct in thinking the characterization of her friend referring to Hanover as “Klanover” was unfair. Not only is it unfair, it is incorrect.
The writer of this letter has resided in Hanover fewer than 10 years. Did she not do her research? Lee-Davis High School was built in 1959.
The First Amendment of the Constitution allows us all to speak freely in public or private settings. If you don’t support a particular issue, do not attend, or, voice your opposition.
In the 50 years that I have lived in Hanover County, not one single time have I been approached by a member of the Ku Klux Klan.
Not one single time have I seen a cross burning in someone’s front yard.
Not once have I experienced Klan members marching through a neighborhood or lurking about in the night.
I’ve asked these same questions to residents who have been here 80 years and the answers are the same. No Klan presence or involvement in day-to-day life.
It is without a doubt that any group of people or organization can be found, if you seek them out, in any county throughout our magnificent country.
When I think of Hanover County, I think of hard-working people. It used to be a rural community with beautiful landscapes where children and animals could run free.
Farming was strong and often you would be slowed on U.S. 301 as a combine would make its way forward. People of different ethnicities worked together. Hayrides with Christmas Carolers made their way through the neighborhoods. No Klan members in sight.
Sure, there are people with different views everywhere, as we see and hear daily when we watch or read the news. It’s sad that hard-working people who live in, what at one time was, the country, are stereotyped as “backward and out of touch on racial justice issues”. Nonsense!
Neighborhoods are diverse; for the most part people are polite and kind to one another and help each other in need.
I am also saddened that many people are so judgmental without taking time to do just a little research.
As was mentioned by Ms. Greenwell, Hanover County has an excellent education system. We are fortunate to have excellent law enforcement and every convenience close at hand.
“Klanover” is completely undeserved and is an example of the ignorance of the person or persons who say it.
Lisa S. Watson
Mechancisville
Will change in names change learning?
I read article in The Local this week regarding putting signs back on schools.
Mr. Robert Barnette, NAACP, says you “bowed to pressure from the BOS [board of supervisors]”! Really? How about bowing to pressure from the local chapter of the NAACP due to their whining and filing lawsuits to remove names?
Headline news this morning (Wednesday, Aug. 12) that there will be new school names by Sept. 7. Anyone may send in their ideas.
You didn’t listen to the majority of Hanover constituents when we voted no change. Why would we even halfway believe you would listen to us in selecting a new name?
Truth be known, you probably already have names selected and you will just slide them in the list of 12 to 15 final names and choose the one you seven select among yourselves.
One hope is that, whatever the name, it will be a generic one to keep from having to deal with such stupid controversy in the future.
Although I no longer have children or grandchildren who attend Stonewall Jackson Middle School or Lee-Davis High School, it will be interesting to follow the students at these schools and note if there will be any change in what they will be taught or learn from previous years!
Mary Louise Smith
Mechanicsville
Expanding slavery doomed the elite class
I was pleased to read Bill Iles’ letter to the editor, which was in response to my earlier letter outlining the significance of the little-known Corwin Amendment. I am also grateful The Mechanicsville Local allows educational discourse to take place.
The primary purpose of my letter was to highlight that significant historical events, which change nations and even the world, cannot be boiled down to “talking points” or one-sentence explanations.
It is a difference with a distinction to state that, while politicians from the slave-holding states knew the federal government would leave their “peculiar institution” alone, they also knew that if slavery was to be forbidden in new territories/states, the political power enjoyed by the South since the formation of the United States would come to an end.
For example, nine of the first 12 U.S. presidents (up to 1850) were born Southerners. However, the three U.S. presidents who served from 1850-1860 were all born in the North.
Following the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860, the handwriting was on the wall and the Southern political class understood that, without the ability to expand slavery into new territories/states, the South would have less representation in the House of Representatives, become a minority cohort in the Senate, be less likely to have Southerners appointed to the Supreme Court, and seldom elect a Southerner as president.
Recall the letter Lincoln wrote to Horace Greely on Aug. 22, 1862, in which he famously wrote, “If I could save the Union without freeing any slave, I would do it”.
In other words, for the right purpose, Lincoln was willing to preserve slavery, but he was unwilling to permit its expansion into any lands outside its present existence. Without the expansion of slavery, the political elite class of the South was doomed, and they knew it.
Richard Marksbury
New Orleans