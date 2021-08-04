The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: week of 8/4/21

Congratulations to Managing Editor Melody Kinser on her retirement

If you’ve read the Mechanicsville Local or the Ashland-Hanover Local, you’ve certainly seen the name “Melody Kinser – Managing Editor” in bold throughout the newspaper. Well, sadly, those days have come to an end, as Melody Kinser has retired. After more than 13 years of service to our community, and more than 45 as a journalist, Mel (as she is affectionately known by her friends) is calling it quits.

On behalf of Col. David R. Hines and the men and women of the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, we’d like to wish our friend, Melody Kinser, a very happy retirement. Over the years, Mel has been steadfast in her duty to keep the citizens of Hanover County informed in a non-partisan way.

Mel was always an excellent partner with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. We always hold ourselves to a very high standard, and we expect members of our community to hold us to that standard as well. This is exactly what Mel did, all while working closely with us to keep our community informed. Mel regularly worked long hours and made last-minute changes in the paper prior to it going to print to ensure the community had the latest, most up-to-date and factual information.