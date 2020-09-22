The Mechanicsville local Letters to the Editor: Week of 9/23/20

A recent news article reported that your school renaming committee recommended that Lee-Davis High School be renamed to Twin Rivers.

First, the poll that was just conducted did not select Twin Rivers but chose Mechanicsville.

Are you once again going to ignore the majority of respondents and do as you please?

Second, considering the Pamunkey and Chickahominy “twin” rivers is ridiculous. Where the Chickahominy borders Hanover, it is a mere swamp. The Pamunkey is a tidal river as far inland as the Hanover Courthouse. No similarities!

Third, King William County has numerous businesses and organizations that have already coined the name Twin Rivers. They truly have two rivers that can be considered twins. Can we not have a name geographically unique to Hanover?

Lastly, it is probably fitting that you choose a name with “river” in it. Rivers have divided countries, cities, counties, landowners, families, etc., since the beginning of time. What the committee considers a “natural boundary” is still a division of counties. During this time of being “all inclusive,” why on God’s earth would you consider a name that is and has always been used as a division?