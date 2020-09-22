The Mechanicsville local Letters to the Editor: Week of 9/23/20

Questions for and about our school board
As a tax-paying citizen of Hanover County (migrated from Chesterfield County 23 years ago and will never go back) I’d love to get a few (just a few, wouldn’t want to confuse too many “important” folks) answers to some dire questions.
As an employee of Hanover County, I’ll keep this brief, cordial and to the point.
1) Why aren’t Hanover County School Board members selected during cyclical elections?
2) Why did the school board members vote to meet virtually and then vote to send children to face-to-face in-school classes when most other local jurisdictions stayed online (to ensure safety)?
3) What happened to the $800,000 PPE (personal protective equipment) allotment in the school budget?
4) (Again) why aren’t school board members selected during cyclical elections?
Dr. Richard Ryder
Mechanicsville
Resident asks why majority is being ignored
(Editor’s note: The following letter to the editor arrived too late to appear in last week’s edition. It was addressed to the Hanover County School Board, with a copy being sent to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors.)
A recent news article reported that your school renaming committee recommended that Lee-Davis High School be renamed to Twin Rivers.
First, the poll that was just conducted did not select Twin Rivers but chose Mechanicsville.
Are you once again going to ignore the majority of respondents and do as you please?
Second, considering the Pamunkey and Chickahominy “twin” rivers is ridiculous. Where the Chickahominy borders Hanover, it is a mere swamp. The Pamunkey is a tidal river as far inland as the Hanover Courthouse. No similarities!
Third, King William County has numerous businesses and organizations that have already coined the name Twin Rivers. They truly have two rivers that can be considered twins. Can we not have a name geographically unique to Hanover?
Lastly, it is probably fitting that you choose a name with “river” in it. Rivers have divided countries, cities, counties, landowners, families, etc., since the beginning of time. What the committee considers a “natural boundary” is still a division of counties. During this time of being “all inclusive,” why on God’s earth would you consider a name that is and has always been used as a division?
Then again, the school board has done nothing but divide here in Hanover County.
The division is probably greater now than ever.
For once, do something the majority has voted to do.
Even though I would prefer leaving it Lee-Davis until a new school is built, Mechanicsville makes more sense than either of the other choices.
Arthur L. Smith
Mechanicsville
Trump support: eyes closed to evidence
I see the Trump signs going up again.
Supporting Trump means:
- you are fine with calling service members “losers”;
- you support the continued forced separation of children from their parents;
- you approve of more polluted air and water;
- you are good with the unnecessarily high infection and death rates from COVID-19;
- an economy in shambles is just “great”;
- you are good with a president using the justice department as his own personal lawyer;
- you like to be lied to, over and over;
- you think it’s OK for presidents to enrich themselves through official acts;
- you like presidents who golf and watch TV to excess;
- sexual assault is OK with you:
- you are OK with racism and mocking the disabled;
- you believe wild conspiracy theories and;
- you keep your eyes firmly closed to the evidence.
JM Thomas
Mechanicsville
The Local better without the opinions
Thank you. I really enjoyed Vol. 36, No. 17, The Mechanicsville Local Sept. 16, 2020, edition. It was informative, gave useful local information, and was devoid of opinion. It got to where I just threw The Local away because it was filled with so many divisive opinions and left me agitated. Everyone’s got an opinion and it’s gotten ridiculous.
I just want the news devoid of rhetoric and opinion. Let the people think about it and decide for themselves.
I feel people do not need to read opinions. It is better to love our neighbors without knowing their opinions.
James Southerland
Mechanicsville