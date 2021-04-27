The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of April 28, 2021

*We had two key players suffer “breakdowns” during the “Vietnam War”: A) Johnson and B) Graham Martin, who was the ambassador during our last year in Vietnam.

No one should be shocked to see that Mr. Ridolphi didn’t let some facts get in his way. If you watch TV news you might find them saying that Nixon was the first to send troops to Vietnam, or that he ordered the Nuking of Japan; the “Reporters”, (SIC) carefully forgetting that both were done by Democratic presidents.

Who cares about the facts anyway? For me, Country Joe and The Fish summed it all up, “Well, come on all of you, big strong men. Uncle Sam needs your help again. He’s got himself in a terrible jam way down yonder in Vietnam. So put down your books and pick up a gun, we’re gonna have a whole lotta fun … And it’s a one, two three, what are we fighting for …”

Infrastructure Bill mainly adds to debt

President Biden’s spending initiative, hyped as an “Infrastructure Bill”, will saddle taxpayers with another $2.25 trillion of unbudgeted debt, with only $621 billion or 28% targeted for transportation.