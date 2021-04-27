The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of April 28, 2021

Primaries not the place for negative ads
Fellow Virginians, here we are at another critical state election!
Many have complained about several bills that have passed through our General Assembly. Now is the time to make your voice heard.
The Republican gubernatorial race is very heated -- to the point that it is concerning.
Primary races are a time for candidates to sell themselves to the electorate by showcasing their platforms and plans they will implement if elected, while remembering that at some point we will have one candidate that will appear on November’s ballot.
It is not the time to sling mud at your fellow primary opponents, as this only gives ammunition for the true opposition in November.
The primaries are not the place for negative ads! We must lower the temperature, so that we can all come together and win in November!
Glenn Youngkin has earned my primary vote. I will fight hard for the Republican nominee.
We must take our beloved state of Virginia back in November!
Tywana Hampton
Mechanicsville
It was ‘Johnson’s War’! Not Nixon’s Army!
Editor’s note: The following letter to the editor was submitted by Buddy Cousins of Ashland, who served as an Infantryman until “Promoted” (sic) to Combat Intelligence Specialist. They took my weapon, gave me a camera, and said, “You shoot with this from now on.” Shown is one of my photos. It appeared in several military publications.)
I deeply appreciate Jim Ridolphi’s letter remembering Vietnam veterans, because I am one.
I was disappointed to see Mr. Ridolphi’s efforts to incorporate his political views into it, and more so – he was wrong both in doing that and in fact.
I’ve read a fair amount on the “Vietnam War” and I have never seen any reference to the soldiers having been referred to as “Nixon’s Army”.
On the other hand, if you Google you will find several references referring to the “Vietnam War” as “Johnson’s War”. Google Images has an entire section titled, “Johnson’s War”. Don’t take my word for it. One of the books I’ve read is titled, “Lyndon Johson’s War” by Larry Berman, a respected historian on the “Vietnam War’’.
Perhaps Mr. Ridolphi would like to discuss Johnson’s mental collapse/breakdown* during the “Vietnam War”. At least Mr. Ridolphi had the courage to say that he jumped back into college to obtain a deferment to avoid the “Vietnam War” altogether.
*We had two key players suffer “breakdowns” during the “Vietnam War”: A) Johnson and B) Graham Martin, who was the ambassador during our last year in Vietnam.
No one should be shocked to see that Mr. Ridolphi didn’t let some facts get in his way. If you watch TV news you might find them saying that Nixon was the first to send troops to Vietnam, or that he ordered the Nuking of Japan; the “Reporters”, (SIC) carefully forgetting that both were done by Democratic presidents.
Who cares about the facts anyway? For me, Country Joe and The Fish summed it all up, “Well, come on all of you, big strong men. Uncle Sam needs your help again. He’s got himself in a terrible jam way down yonder in Vietnam. So put down your books and pick up a gun, we’re gonna have a whole lotta fun … And it’s a one, two three, what are we fighting for …”
Infrastructure Bill mainly adds to debt
President Biden’s spending initiative, hyped as an “Infrastructure Bill”, will saddle taxpayers with another $2.25 trillion of unbudgeted debt, with only $621 billion or 28% targeted for transportation.
The need to upgrade/maintain transportation infrastructure is undeniable, but this massive bill also includes huge sums earmarked for: Quality of Life at Home, including 500,000 new homes for low- and middle-income folks; Caregivers for the Elderly; and Manufacturing Research & Development.
The concept of a utopian, philanthropic society is noble, but reckless disregard of sound fiscal principles and expansion of government are not. Unlike charities that compassionately identify and deliver donations to people in need effectively, government seizes wealth and selectively redistributes it inefficiently. And when there is not enough, money is printed, unleashing inflation, a crippling disease that attacks everyone, especially those on fixed incomes.
When Biden unveiled the plan, he stated, “I’m a union guy … I support unions. Unions built the middle class. It’s about time they start to get a piece of the action.”
Exactly what did he mean by that? Will private sector, non-union contractors be denied access to a “piece of the action”? And did he strike a pre-election deal with labor union officials for support at the polls, and now taxpayers must complete his bargain?
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, labor unions were desperately needed to protect workforces, comprised mainly of oppressed European immigrants, from ruthless tycoons like Andrew Carnegie who exploited and imperiled workers, ravaging their lives and dignity for personal gain. Labor unions gradually improved conditions, but by the 1960s these organizations had become infected with corruption and were too powerful, burdening management with waste paid by consumers.
If labor unions are good for the public today, Mr. President, as a “union guy” you can undoubtedly expound on the merits of America’s subsidized United States Postal Service compared to thriving private sector carriers.
The Executive Branch’s blatant disdain of longstanding economic principles is misguided as is liberal Modern Monetary Theory drivel, a feeble attempt to justify abuse. We should pray America’s Legislative Branch throws bipartisanship aside and unites to exercise its duty to protect responsible taxpayers from the 46th President’s embrace with socialism, betraying many who elected him.
Daniel Corso
Mechanicsville