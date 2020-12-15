The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of Dec. 16, 2020

Residents urged to check into solar farm plans

In the Nov. 25 issue of The Local there was a letter concerning the possible building of a 44-acre solar farm in Montpelier area. Most people reading this letter will most likely shrug it off as no big deal, but they couldn’t be more wrong.

People should take the time and read through the Virginia Clean Economy Act and see what may be in store for us. To meet the requirements of this act, Dominion has confirmed that new solar fields required by the VCEA may well blanket 313,600 acres of Virginia farm and forest land. That’s 490 square miles of solar panels that will cover ground that may have been used to plant crops or at a minimum be open fields and pastures for wildlife or domestic animals.

After reading the VCEA, take a look at Dominion’s Integrated Resource plan. Its forecast calls for three times as much solar as wind. You can look forward to higher electric bills to pay for this. The State Corporation Commission forecasts an additional $800/year from earlier increase estimates for a residential customer to purchase 1,000 kWh per month by 2030. This is an increase of just under 60%. I believe I’ve read that the average residential customer uses around 1,050 kWh per month.