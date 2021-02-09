The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of Feb. 10, 2021

How long could it possibly take to count a thousand votes? Less than the average number of voters in any election in Ashland.

Here was an excellent opportunity for the government to show it was above reproach, but my suggestion was rejected. The mayor said the council would act on its own and do as it saw fit.

The mayor and other council members were defeated in the next election and the mayor still can’t figure why. With 90% of the voters opposed to the project, town council saw fit to OK the project anyway. So much for that rhetoric, “A government for and by the people.”

If our federal government wants to maintain its integrity and honor, why can’t we have an election where the legal citizens come in and fill out a ballot and it’s put into a box, not any type of electronic card readers, and at the end of the day the votes are counted with representatives of each candidate standing there to verify the count and sign off on the results.

No more “Mail-In Ballots” except in qualified cases where the voter is incapacitated in some way, or serving the nation and out of the country. That would end all the speculation and questions that still linger after our most recent presidential election.