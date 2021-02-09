The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of Feb. 10, 2021

Questioning free and open government
A free and open government -- who’s kidding who? Anyone that attended the recent “Lobby Day” at the State Capitol knows better.
The show of force presented by various law enforcement agencies wasn’t there to prevent any violent protest. It had one purpose and one only – to intimidate those that showed up.
Both the governor and mayor of RVA did their parts by claiming, “The sky is falling”. Where were these “leaders” last year when rioters and looters were destroying public and private property in RVA? Where was this show of force?
Instead, they chose to present a show of force against people that were exercising their civil and constitutional rights to gather. They made downtown RVA look like central Europe in the 1950s and 1960s when we saw the Commies crushing protests in most violent ways.
More?
When Walmart was coming to Ashland it was a hot topic. Ashland Town Council gave the citizens lots of reasons to question their having an open government.
I believe the town stood at 9-1 in opposition to Walmart coming here. Town council held a town hall meeting to see what the citizens wanted.
I spoke and suggested that the town hold a referendum that would bind the council to follow the citizens’ mandate. The mayor said that was ridiculous and it would take too long, cost too much, etc.
How long could it possibly take to count a thousand votes? Less than the average number of voters in any election in Ashland.
Here was an excellent opportunity for the government to show it was above reproach, but my suggestion was rejected. The mayor said the council would act on its own and do as it saw fit.
The mayor and other council members were defeated in the next election and the mayor still can’t figure why. With 90% of the voters opposed to the project, town council saw fit to OK the project anyway. So much for that rhetoric, “A government for and by the people.”
If our federal government wants to maintain its integrity and honor, why can’t we have an election where the legal citizens come in and fill out a ballot and it’s put into a box, not any type of electronic card readers, and at the end of the day the votes are counted with representatives of each candidate standing there to verify the count and sign off on the results.
No more “Mail-In Ballots” except in qualified cases where the voter is incapacitated in some way, or serving the nation and out of the country. That would end all the speculation and questions that still linger after our most recent presidential election.
We can certainly wait an additional day for the results if they erase any doubts about the legitimacy of the count.